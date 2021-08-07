Deja vu all over again for devastated Lions: The takeaways from a frustrating third test

It was deja vu for the British & Irish Lions who were cruelly denied a test series win in South Africa yet again by the boot of Morne Steyn. Steyn famously kicked the winning kick against the tourists in 2009, and the veteran out-half did it again with a decisive penalty just two minutes from time in Cape Town.

In an unbearably tense test match the Lions dominated for large periods but a crucial second-half try by Cheslin Kolbe along with 14 points from the kicking tee, after a first-half try from Ken Owens, consigned Warren Gatland’s side to a heart-breaking test series defeat.

Bomb squad prove decisive.

Much was made of the strength of South Africa’s bench during their World Cup winning campaign and their finishers proved to be the difference in this test series. The Lions were by far the better side in the first half and seemed to have all the momentum going into the second forty minutes. But South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber knows exactly the right moment when to empty his bench. Yet again the Springboks’ bomb squad came out on top. The front-row replacements especially made a huge difference as the Lions struggled to get anything out of the scrum after half-time.

Wastefulness and poor decisions cost Lions

There was a period in the first half where the Lions had the Springboks on the ropes but their decision-making under pressure cost them dearly. Firstly, Liam Williams butchered an almost criminal overlap when he opted against passing to deadly finisher Josh Adams who had a straight run in for what would have been an almost certain try. Skipper Alun Wyn Jones was also guilty when he turned down a couple of certain three-pointers by opting to go to the corner. On one occasion it paid off with Ken Owens powering his way over the line, but the next two occasions they came away with no points. It was a game of fine margins and the Lions ultimately failed to win this test match because they didn’t take their opportunities when they were in the ascendancy.

Illegal scrum feeds

IN CHARGe: Referee Mathieu Raynal addresses South Africa's Steven Kitshoff during the third Test in Cape Town

And this happened on a number of occasions right in front of referee Mathieu Raynal and touch judge Ben O’Keefe. This was embarrassingly poor officiating given the fact it was happening right under Reynal’s nose, while it also prevents a fair contest at the scrum.

Jack Conan deserves a run of games in Ireland No 8 shirt

During the week leading up to the squad announcement in May you would have been laughed at if you’d suggested Jack Conan as a potential inclusion. Indeed, the Leinster No 8 has struggled to force his way into the Ireland starting XV with Andy Farrell preferring his Leinster teammate Caelan Doris and the now retired CJ Stander.

GREAT EIGHT: Lions' Tadhg Furlong and Jack Conan celebrate Ken Owens scoring their try.

But Conan has been a revelation on this tour with his stats extremely impressive, while he was the glue which held this Lions back-row together. To force his way into the test side ahead of the likes of Taulupe Faletau and Sam Simmonds was no mean feat and Conan has been the real unsung hero of this Lions side. If he’s good enough to start for the Lions in a test series against the world champions, then he’s good enough to warrant more game time with Ireland.

Russell magic turns the tide

When Dan Biggar limped off after a mere 10 minutes one could have been forgiven for thinking it would favour the Springboks. There’s a popular school of thought that Finn Russell is world class when the game is loose but lacks the required game management to run a test match at the highest level. Well, the maverick Scotland playmaker has just made a mockery of such claims.

TURNING THE TIDE: Lions' Finn Russell kicks a penalty to tie the game at 16-16 late in the game.

Russell was just a box of tricks and gave the Lions a different dimension in attack with his peripheral vision and range of passing exploiting South Africa in the outside channels. But the man who plies his trade in Paris with Racing 92 showed a different side of his game today with his goal kicking, game management and decision making on point. Despite ultimately ending up on the losing side this career-best performance from Russell.