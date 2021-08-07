Veteran Steyn returns to shatter Lions hearts

Third Test

South Africa 19

Lions 16

Veteran fly-half Morné Steyn broke the British & Irish Lions' hearts once again as he came off the bench to kick the winning points that delivered a Test series victory for South Africa on Saturday night.

Steyn, 37, had made his debut off the bench against the 2009 Lions, kicking the penalty that secured a 2-0 lead and the series in Pretoria. Making his first Springbok appearance since 2016, Steyn repeated the feat and did not need altitude to aid his efforts, kicking two late penalties having replaced Handré Pollard at Cape Town Stadium, the second of which with two minutes remaining, edged the world champions into a three-point lead they would hang onto to celebrate third-Test victory and series success.

It crowns a glorious turnaround for Jacques Nienaber’s team, which had lost the first Test, just their second outing due to the Covid-19 pandemic since Siya Kolisi lifted the World Cup in Japan 21 months ago.

The Lions will be kicking themselves they let the Springboks back into this series. They led 9-6 at half-time in the second Test and were 40 minutes from the series win only to collapse and lose 27-9.

And on Saturday they again led at the interval, 10-6 as Ken Owens finished a driving maul only to succumb to another South African fightback, Cheslin Kolbe’s magical finish in the corner backed up the kicking of Steyn.

After such a disappointing second-half performance seven days ago as the Springboks levelled the series with that convincing win, the Lions badly needed to sharpen up their act at the set-piece, in the air and with their discipline.

Gatland made six changes to his starting XV to hurry the process along and they looked to have paid off as the tourists started brightly, more familiar combinations working well together, forcing an early penalty when Handré Pollard spilled an Ali Price box kick which Jasper Wiese caught in an offside position. Alas for the Lions there was no reward as Dan Biggar’s penalty was wide of the mark but when the fly-half was forced off through injury on 11 minutes, it brought Finn Russell into the action for his Lions Test debut and left the tourists with Scottish half-backs and a trusted Irish midfield partnership in Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

Russell, who had not featured for a month on this tour following a slight tear to an Achilles tendon, instantly brought some zip to proceedings and the Lions looked much better placed to run the ball, something they failed to do in the first two Tests with any conviction. Handré Pollard and Russell exchanged penalties soon after the Racing 92 playmaker was introduced and the Lions began to stretch the Springboks defence with Russell striking an instant rapport with Aki.

The pressure produced a penalty for a high tackle and Russell’s kick to six metres out from the corner gave the Lions their chance to pounce, the resulting lineout maul driven over by the visiting pack with hooker Ken Owens getting the finishing touch. Russell’s conversion from wide out gave the Lions a 10-3 lead and though Pollard narrowed the gap with a penalty four minutes from time it was Gatland’s men who will have gone into the half-time break much the happier at 10-6, though possibly frustrated they had not built a bigger lead.

The Lions set-piece was working well but loosehead Wyn Jones was beginning to struggle with the shoulder injury that kept him out of the first two Tests and the Welshman was replaced by Mako Vunipola soon after the restart.

For the third game in this series, half-time did not seem to be doing the side leading at the interval any favours and South Africa began to find more territory and start frustrating the Lions with their delaying tactics, Eben Etzebeth staying down for treatment to the tourists’ annoyance and when play resumed, Tom Curry’s frustration bought the Springboks a penalty. That Pollard struck the upright with his kick will be seen as justice done by the Lions but the penalty count was beginning to rise and when Russell tackled Cheslin Kolbe around the head there were anxious moments for the visitors until referee Mathieu Raynal deemed the diminutive Kolbe’s near crouching position was a mitigating factor. Russell escaped with a penalty and was even more relieved when Pollard failed to reach the posts, his second miss of the half.

Yet Pollard would get another shot at the posts, this time with a conversion as Lukhanyo Am pounced on a loose ball from a dropping aerial contest, passed to Willie Le Roux, whose break upfield and pass out to the right wing found Kolbe. The Toulouse star had plenty to do but rounded van der Merwe with ease, then eluded replacement hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie to score a brilliant try, Pollard making no mistake with the extras as the Springboks went in front at 13-10.

There was a foreboding sense of deja vu for the Lions as the world champions grew into this second half that only grew when Price spilled a long kick just outside his 22 to conceded a scrum. The scrum-half was replaced almost immediately by Conor Murray but the Lions replacement front row came up trumps at the resulting scrum, Kyle Sinckler getting the better of Stephen Kitshoff and from there the men in red move with purpose upfield, winning a penalty that Russell dispatched to level the scores at 13-13.

Enter Morné Steyn for his first Springbok cap since 2016, 12 years on from a Test debut against the Lions in 2009. The 37-year-old’s first job was to send a penalty down the right touchline and moments later he was sending a go-ahead penalty between the poles. Three points in it with 14 minutes remaining and the Lions rallied, advancing into the Springboks 22 and winning a penalty which Murray, replacing Alun Wyn Jones as skipper after the lock’s withdrawal on 61 minutes, asked Russell to kick to touch. The lineout was driven to five metres out from where Mako Vunipola launched off a ruck but was held up over the line. Yet the resulting Lions scrum was lost to a home penalty and the Boks were off the hook.

It was pulsating stuff but the Lions had another chance when Henshaw burst upfield as the tourists countered from a powerful driving maul from South Africa and earned a penalty at the resulting ruck. This time Russell was handed the kicking tee and the Scot made no mistake, levelling the score once more at 16-16 with six minutes to go.

Back came the Springboks, and another penalty with 78 minutes on the clock and that man Steyn, a dozen years after breaking Lions hearts with a late kick at Loftus Versfeld, was the hero once again.

The tourists had one more chance, Henshaw winning the last-minute restart and tapping back for Itoje to claim from which the Lions won the scrum but the Springbok pack had the last laugh, referee Raynal raising his arm in the direction of the world champions for the penalty that ended the tourists’ hopes.

SOUTH AFRICA: W le Roux (D Willemse, 78); C Kolbe, L Am, D de Allende, M Mapimpi; H Pollard (M Steyn, 64), C Reinach (H Jantjies, 63); S Kitshoff (T Nyakane, 60), B Mbonambi (M Marx, 55), F Malherbe (V Koch, 55); E Etzebeth, L de Jager; S Kolisi - captain (M van Staden, 55), F Mostert (K Smith, 13-20 -blood), J Wiese.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: L Williams; J Adams, R Henshaw, B Aki, D van der Merwe; D Biggar (F Russell, 11), A Price (C Murray, 59); W Jones (M Vunipola, 43), K Owens (L Cowan-Dickie, 53), T Furlong (K Sinckler, 59); M Itoje, A W Jones – captain (A Beard, 61); C Lawes, T Curry, J Conan (S Simmonds, 61).

Replacement not used: E Daly.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).