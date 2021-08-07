Wallaby woe as All Blacks stretch unbeaten Eden Park record 

The All Blacks have continued their Eden Park domination of Australia, defeating the Wallabies 33-25 in their Bledisloe Cup opener on Saturday.

Andrew Kellaway's first-half try had the Wallabies well poised, trailing 9-8 and about to run with the wind in the second half. However, Reece Sevu scored on the half-time whistle as the All Blacks flicked the switch at their house of pain.

Richie Mo'unga ran 70m to score from an intercept, David Havili went over and Damian McKenzie capped a livewire performance by diving home in the corner.

"We gave up a soft one before halftime and that intercept not long after ... they stole a bit of momentum there," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie lamented. "We're pretty disappointed."

The victory extends New Zealand's incredible streaks at Eden Park: they haven't lost to Australia there since 1986, or anyone since 1994.

Saturday night's scoreline flattered Australia. At 33-8, the hosts had the game in the bag before the Wallabies' late efforts.

Noah Lolesio - who kicked 17 of 18 in Tests against France last month - kicked just 2 of 7 in a disappointing display from the young No.10.

The Wallabies have just a week to rectify their ills before a return to Eden Park for the second of three Bledisloe Tests.

Both sides started scrappily in greasy, windy conditions: Australia made a mess of four straight lineouts with only All Blacks penalties saving their bacon.

Mo'unga ticked the scoreboard over with penalties in the 18th, 21st and 28th minutes.

The capacity crowd howled roars of approval when Banks blundered a catch in the deep, misreading the ball in flight and wearing it on his face.

After fumbling early lineouts, the Wallabies pulled one out of the bag, sending a long throw into the arms of Hunter Paisami at top speed.

The centre bustled by All Blacks attention, offloading to Kellaway to score on his first Wallabies start.

The All Blacks had showed little interest in the try line to that point, but the scoreboard stung them into action.

Reece went over in the 40th minute, with Mo'unga's conversion ensuring a 16-8 advantage at halftime.

Reece was denied one of the great tries after the restart - a nine-pass end-to-end classic which was overruled for a forward pass.

It wouldn't matter.

A 10-phase Australian attack went unrewarded when Paisami's spread was intercepted by Mo'unga, who raced clear to score under the posts.

Rennie rang the changes to little effect with the All Blacks now rampant.

On his 100th Test, Aaron Smith turned provider for two tries before exiting to a fine ovation from the Kiwi faithful.

With the game lost, Banks ran in tries on both flanks and Uelese finished the try scoring after the 80th minute.

The 47,000-strong Eden Park crowd offered Lolesio a bronx cheer as he finally kicked truly with the night's last action.

All Blacks: Sevu Reece, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili, Damian McKenzie tries; Mo’unga 3 pens, 2 cons)

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Banks 2, Jordan Uelese tries; Noah Lolesia pen, con).