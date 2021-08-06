The aerial battle, strength in reserve and other talking points as Lions prepare for series decider

1 Preparing for lift-off

The way the Lions lost control of the skies in the second half of last Saturday’s second Test was as puzzling as it was significant to the losing of the match to the Springboks.

With the world champions not likely to change course for this decider, Warren Gatland’s men will have to steel themselves for another relentless kicking barrage from Handré Pollard and Cobus Reinach.

It is why Liam Williams is back in the number 15 jersey he wore with distinction four years ago in all three Tests of the drawn series with the All Blacks in New Zealand. Gatland’s preference for Stuart Hogg as his Test full-back backfired last Saturday when the talented Scot had a nightmare under the high ball as the South African back three soared to prominence after half-time having been on the wrong end of it in the first Test.

There is an acceptance that a huge element of luck is attached to a successful kick-chase but the presence of Williams redresses the odds somewhat back towards the Lions after the Welshman witnessed the momentum shift the other way last weekend.

“It’s one of those things,” Williams said, “when two teams go up in the air, it’s more or less 50/50 and I guess we lost those in the second Test and won them in the first.” Gatland knows where his Lions need to improve and has not felt the need to increase the squad’s workload in this final Test week.

“We need to focus on and tidy up some stuff. It’s quite strange, we were good on the aerial stuff in the first half and then completely got nothing in the second half,” the head coach said.

“They kicked an awful lot in the second half, I think they kicked 22 times, we kicked 10 and we got nothing out of it. We know it’s going to come again because we need to work on that.

“With the game as it is at the moment, with so little space, you get the ball back from that and that gives you an opportunity to launch something from an attacking perspective. But we also realise that we need to be better and more clinical. We had two really good scrums in their 22 to attack from and we did nothing from them. There was a lineout in an attacking position as well, we’ve spoken about that and raising the tempo and if we do that we feel we can get something out of it.”

2 Increasing the tempo

Warren Gatland will have tried his hardest to impress upon the match officials the need to keep the game flowing at a decent link. He said he would use the Lions’ pre-Test meeting with France’s Mathieu Raynal and his team, to stress the need to avoid a repeat of the 63-minute first half and 53-minute second period that managed to rustle up just 31 minutes of ball in play time in a game disrupted by flare-ups between the teams, TMO referrals and, in the Lions’ view, Springbok time-wasting. It is crucial to unsettling South Africa.

“We talk to the referee and talk about keeping the game and the flow of the game going and getting some tempo and hopefully creating some chances and potentially tiring them out when they make changes and trying to exploit the chances that we get given for us and making sure that we are more clinical.” Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones also stressed the importance of his players being better disciplined - they conceded eight penalties in the last 20 minutes of last Saturday’s 27-9 loss - as well as avoiding being drawn into rows with the Springboks.

“They always happen, but you don't want to entertain them,” Jones said. “There's a case for not taking a step back, but an awareness in keeping the game flowing."

3 Finn, flair And bench impact

As well as six changes to his starting line-up, Lions head coach Gatland has also added some new blood to his replacements after the second Test bench failed to make the impact required to halt the South African’s second-half surge towards victory.

The introduction of Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell after missing much of the tour with a slight tear in his Achilles tendon is the obvious injection of flair. On his day he can be an absolute game-changer who could make all the difference late on in a tight game.

Yet other replacements can provide fireworks off the bench. No.8 Sam Simmonds has been named at Taulupe Faletau’s expense for the back-row cover role.

“It’s just about exploiting the talents of those guys if the game opens up,” Gatland said. “Sam’s been a little bit unlucky...there hasn’t been a lot of space for him but he’s shown moments on tour and has defended well. We felt that we’d picked him as someone who was a bit different, with a little bit of X-factor.

“That’s what we’re looking for on Saturday so that if the game breaks up and there is some loose ball we can capitalise on that. He deserves that opportunity. We had lots of choices and options but we felt we’d picked him for a specific reason. Now’s an opportunity for us to exploit that and to use what we picked him for.”

4 Milestone For de Allende, Comeback for Morné Steyn

Munster’s Damian de Allende will clock up his 50th Test cap for South Africa in this evening’s decider in Cape Town, while Morné Steyn could earn his first Test cap since 2016.

World Cup-winning inside centre Allende made his Test debut against Argentina in 2014, while fly-half Steyn, at 37, could win his 66th cap having made his Springbok debut against the 2009 Lions, then kicking the penalty that secured the series victory for his country at his home stadium of Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Steyn has amassed 736 points in Test rugby courtesy of eight tries, 154 penalties, 102 conversions and 10 drop goals but his most recent international appearance came in 2016 against New Zealand.

Steyn replaces Elton Jantjies as fly-half cover for Handré Pollard as head coach Jacques Nienaber makes three changes to his starting team from the second Test win last Saturday two of which were the losses to injury of flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and scrum-half Faf de Klerk.

And what price the veteran comes off the bench and has a penalty kick at the death to decide the series?