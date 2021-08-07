Onus is on the Lions to change the dull narrative of this tour

After the slugfest of the first two Tests with the Springboks, the British & Irish Lions really do need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to win the series Saturday night and rescue this 2021 tour to South Africa.

One try in 160-plus minutes of Test rugby is not sufficient evidence to consider this trip to the Southern Hemisphere in any way a success, even given the suffocating defence of the world champions and the unique set of circumstances in which it has been played.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left us with empty stadiums absent of crowds and South African pubs devoid of the singing and boisterousness of 30,000 Lions supporters and their Bokke brethren. While the protagonists are kept isolated in their biosecure bubbles, deprived of the interaction with the locals, the travelling fans, and their friends and families, all of which makes these tours so special.

It would make a Lions victory in the third and series-deciding Test even more of a noteworthy achievement and although the players will be entitled to celebrate if they manage it with a 3-0 win at Cape Town Stadium, all but the hosts will wish to see them do it with a bit more style and creativity than we have seen over the last two Saturdays.

The momentum is undoubtedly with the Springboks given the comfort of their 27-9 victory seven days ago in which they came from 9-6 down at half-time and went up through the gears as the Lions went down through theirs. They proved they are not world champions for nothing. Jacques Nienaber’s side know how to get the job done and have achieved that time and time again by any means necessary. They will not give two hoots if this final chapter prompts the watching world to reach for the remote control to switch over to Love Island, Strictly or whatever else passes for entertainment on television these summer nights, just as so many did last weekend as the game edged towards the two-hour mark.

The onus, then, is on the Lions to change both the momentum of this series and its narrative, raise the tempo and start asking more challenging questions of Nienaber’s extremely well-drilled defensive systems and the South African set-piece.

Easier said than done, of course and Warren Gatland’s men will need some assistance from French referee Mathieu Raynal to prevent the game descending into the stop-start drivel that blighted the second Test and suited the Springboks down to the ground.

Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend is certainly optimistic that is an achievable objective. The Scot, a player when the tourists last returned from these shores victorious in 1997, believes his players can raise their game accordingly.

“There's certainly more to come,” Townsend said. “If we were to look at the first half last week and the second half of the first Test, that would be a very good performance.

“But I feel there's more in us than those halves of rugby. There's more we can do in each area of the game. Although we've got changes, players have trained together for a number of times and I feel that we'll improve with another game under our belts. It should be a better quality Test match than what we saw last week.”

Those changes Townsend mentioned are six in number, which sounds drastic but actually points to more fluidity for the Lions tonight with Wyn Jones and Ken Owens bringing a Scarlets combination at loosehead and hooker respectively in a front row with Tadhg Furlong that has had game time already on this tour and will need to make an early statement at scrum-time to paint the best picture possible for referee Mathieu Raynal.

In the back three, also, long-awaited first Test appearances of the tour for Wales duo, wing Josh Adams and full-back Liam Williams have been introduced with the aim of providing more assurance under the Boks’ kicking bombardment while adding some X-factor going forward. And then there is the all-Irish midfield of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw, moving from inside to outside centre to hand his former Connacht partner the number 12 jersey and a Lions Test debut, with Townsend hoping those four additions to the backline give the attacking impetus shown earlier in the tour against lesser opposition but sadly lacking in the first two Tests.

"We have got to create more, that's for sure,” the attack coach said. “If you create opportunities, whether that comes through errors in the defence that can get you linebreaks that lead to tries, that gives you a better chance to win the game. But you may create more through pressure, through fatiguing opposition, getting penalties. In these tight Test matches, that could be enough to win the game.

"We did that well in the first Test, especially in the second half. We were building into that sort of performance in the first half of the second Test but we didn't do it for 80 minutes.

"We know that we have to control the game more by moving South Africa around, draining them of energy whenever we can. That will be an area where we focus for sure."

Of course the Springboks will be confident of improvement themselves and will have the wind in their sails following a dominant second half last Saturday in which they outscored the Lions 21-0 having dominated the set-piece and ruthlessly exploited the tourists’ high penalty count to run out comfortable winners.

In the wake of their first-Test defeat, they made their mission to atone a personal and delivered an emotionally supercharged performance in that last 40 minutes as a result. Whether they can reach that pitch a second time in this season, while also accommodating the loss of two of their most influential players in flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and scrum-half Faf de Klerk, may well determine the outcome of this match and the series.

Either way, the Lions will have to be much, much better than a week ago if they are to have a say in the final destination of this tour.