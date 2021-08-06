Townsend:  creativity is crucial as Lions hunt Series win

Gregor Townsend has urged the British & Irish Lions to be more creative if they want to complete the “massive achievement” of winning a Test series against world champions South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Lions attack coach was part of the last series win over the Springboks in 1997 and believes repeating the feat of 24 years ago would rank up there with the heroes of that tour given the unique circumstances of the 2021 tour taking place in the midst of a global pandemic.

Warren Gatland’s tour party has been inside a bio-secure bubble for nine weeks now, the last seven on the ground in South Africa and have been without family, friends and 30,000 travelling Lions supporters roaring them on in Johannesburg, Pretoria and now Cape Town.

With the Test series level at 1-1 going into Saturday’s third and final match, Townsend knows victory is within reach yet after a poor second-half performance last weekend, the momentum is with the home side following their comprehensive 27-9 win. Now his players must play their way around a miserly and oppressive Springbok defence that has conceded just 12 tries in 15 Tests since the start of 2019, and only one of those scored by the Lions.

"We have got to create more, that's for sure,” Townsend said on Friday. “If you create opportunities, whether that comes through errors in the defence that can get you linebreaks that lead to tries, that gives you a better chance to win the game. But you may create more through pressure, through fatiguing opposition, getting penalties. In these tight Test matches, that could be enough to win the game.

"We did that well in the first Test, especially in the second half. We were building into that sort of performance in the first half of the second Test but we didn't do it for 80 minutes.

"We know that we have to control the game more by moving South Africa around, draining them of energy whenever we can. That will be an area where we focus for sure."

Asked what winning the series on Saturday night would mean to the Lions, Townsend added: "It would be a huge achievement. We're just looking at the 80 minutes tomorrow but when you put it in context of the last eight weeks and the challenges we've gone through, and South Africa, but we're a long way from our families for a huge period of time.

"It would be a massive achievement but a Test series is about what happens on the field and our players are focused this week. They've looked really sharp. I know that last week, especially the second half, wasn't a performance that reflects where we are and what we're capable of doing.

“It's such a different tour to any other one you're ever likely to be on. I don't think you can understand the challenges the players have gone through until a few months after. It has been tough for them, but to see them come together, to see them still train as hard this week after being here eight weeks, to not get the rewards of interacting with your families on tour, the supporters, the noise that greets you when you on to the field, that's tough. But we'll leave the descriptions of the tour to you guys, our focus is on the 80 minutes and getting that win.”