No extra-time if Lions series with South Africa is drawn

Warren Gatland may have to consider kissing his sister on Saturday night if the British & Irish Lions final Test against South Africa ends all square in Cape Town.

The Lions head coach said the drawn 2017 series with the All Blacks “feels a bit like kissing your sister” after the third and final Test at Auckland’s Eden Park finished 15-15 with no provision for extra time having been made with the sides having won a game apiece in New Zealand.