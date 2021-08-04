'Deeper shade of red' - Munster reveal new home jersey for next season

Munster have revealed the province's home jersey for the new season.

Supplied by adidas, the new jersey "returns to a deeper shade of red and features a subtle hoop design", according to the club.

"The interwoven crown graphic links to the provincial coat of arms. A pinstripe, ribbed collar and 3D club crest have been added to the jersey to create a more premium feel for fans.

"The new jersey is made with adidas PRIMEGREEN technology, a series of high-performance recycled materials, putting sustainability at the heart of the innovation."

Ciara Griffin wearing the new Munster jersey Picture: Inpho/Dan Sheridan.

It will be worn for the next two seasons and will first be seen in action when the Munster Women’s team kick-off their Interprovincial Championship campaign away to Ulster on Saturday, August 28.

The men’s team will wear the new kit for the first time against Bath at Thomond Park in their first pre-season game on Saturday, September 4 (3pm).