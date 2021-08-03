Kyle Sinckler cleared to play in third Lions Test after citing dismissed

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cleared to play in Saturday’s final Test against South Africa after having his citing from the second Test dismissed by an independent judicial committee.

World Rugby, which is overseeing the disciplinary process for this Lions series against the world champions, announced its decision on Tuesday after an all-Australian panel had reviewed an incident from the 64th minute of the Springboks’ win at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday, from which Lions replacement Sinckler was cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting).