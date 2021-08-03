Kyle Sinckler cleared to play in third Lions Test after citing dismissed

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cleared to play in Saturday’s final Test against South Africa after having his citing from the second Test dismissed by an independent judicial committee.
World Rugby, which is overseeing the disciplinary process for this Lions series against the world champions, announced its decision on Tuesday after an all-Australian panel had reviewed an incident from the 64th minute of the Springboks’ win at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday, from which Lions replacement Sinckler was cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting).
Sinckler appeared before the independent judicial committee via video link on Tuesday and denied he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.
The committee chaired by Adam Casselden SC, joined by former international players David Croft and John Langford, considered all the available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles, submissions from the player and his representative, and expert witness testimony.
Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play. On that basis, the committee dismissed the citing and the player is free to play again immediately.
Sinckler was still in the midst of his hearing when Lions head coach Warren Gatland named him as a replacement in his matchday 23 for this Saturday’s third Test subject to the England front-rower being cleared to play.