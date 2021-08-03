Kyle Sinckler cleared to play in third Lions Test after citing dismissed

Sinckler appeared before the independent judicial committee via video link on Tuesday and denied he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.
Kyle Sinckler: Cleared to play in the third Test for the Lions against South Africa where he will start on the bench. Picture: Steve Haag

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 14:37
Simon Lewis, Cape Town

British & Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has been cleared to play in Saturday’s final Test against South Africa after having his citing from the second Test dismissed by an independent judicial committee.

World Rugby, which is overseeing the disciplinary process for this Lions series against the world champions, announced its decision on Tuesday after an all-Australian panel had reviewed an incident from the 64th minute of the Springboks’ win at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday, from which Lions replacement Sinckler was cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting).

Six changes to Lions team: Bundee Aki starts as Conor Murray drops to bench

The committee chaired by Adam Casselden SC, joined by former international players David Croft and John Langford, considered all the available evidence, including multiple broadcast angles, submissions from the player and his representative, and expert witness testimony.

Having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that on the balance of probabilities, it could not be satisfied that the player committed an act of foul play. On that basis, the committee dismissed the citing and the player is free to play again immediately.

Sinckler was still in the midst of his hearing when Lions head coach Warren Gatland named him as a replacement in his matchday 23 for this Saturday’s third Test subject to the England front-rower being cleared to play.

Warren Gatland and Dan Biggar 3/8/2021

Warren Gatland: Lions will play 'more rugby' in deciding Test against South Africa

