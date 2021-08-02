Lions team: Will Warren Gatland alter Robbie Henshaw’s role to accommodate Bundee Aki?

Warren Gatland will tomorrow reveal whether he gives his beaten second Test side a chance to make amends or inject new life into the British & Irish Lions for the final, series-deciding clash with South Africa this Saturday.

The Lions head coach is set to name his matchday squad for the third Test, back once again at Cape Town Stadium, with the expectation that he will make changes following a humbling 27-9 defeat last Saturday.

Gatland, who will announce his team at 12pm Irish time, saw his side’s chances of securing a series victory disappear during an excruciating second half as the team were outmanoeuvred at the set-piece and in the air by a resurgent Springbok side, spurred on by the bitterness of their first-Test loss.

Back-three players Duhan van der Merwe and Stuart Hogg could be most under threat as the Lions management looks to improve its defence, particularly under the high ball, after a poor outing for both players last weekend.

Wing van der Merwe was sin-binned in the first half and endured a difficult second half under targeted pressure from the Springboks, while Hogg was ineffective under the bombs delivered by half-backs Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard as well as being caught out for the opening try by Makazole Mapimpi.

The duo’s initial selections for the first Test were something of a surprise given Gatland overlooked the in-form Welsh pair of Josh Adams and Liam Williams, while other changes could be made in midfield, with Robbie Henshaw perhaps moving from inside to outside-centre to accommodate his Ireland partner Bundee Aki at 12.

Gatland was not going to be rushed into any hasty decisions in the immediate aftermath of defeat on Saturday night, however.

Asked specifically about the prospect of a return to the Test side of Liam Williams, a replacement in the opening Test after an unconvincing aerial response to the home kicking game, he said: “Look, sometimes games go like that.

“We got nothing out of today, and we did get a lot out of last week in that aerial stuff. We knew a lot of that was coming, and we worked on it during the week.

“So sometimes that just happens. Obviously Liam was disappointed, and he’s one of those players who will come into contention, as will others as well.

“Do we put that same team out and give them a chance to redeem themselves? Those are the conversations we’ll have over the next couple of days.”

There are a number of players in the touring party yet to see Test-match action, some of whom are veterans of previous Lions tours, including hooker Jamie George and lock Iain Henderson, as well as others considered contenders for Test selection such as fly-half Finn Russell, wing Louis Rees-Zammit, and back-rower Sam Simmonds.

“Selection has been very tough, and there’s a lot of players in the squad that it was a toss of a coin in terms of who we selected and who we didn’t, and that’s credit to the players in the whole squad,” said Gatland.

“They have trained really hard, and the non-23 did a great job this week in helping the players prepare, and we’ll spend the next couple of days reviewing the game and then looking at what we think is the best 23 to put out.

“Whether that’s some fresh faces that haven’t been involved in the first two Tests, we have got lots of options in terms of bringing guys in to give us some energy perhaps or some momentum as well.”

With the Lions’ bench also failing to make the impact it had on the series opener, there may also be changes to the replacements, although tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler’s participation could be out of the hands of his head coach.

He is set to face an online independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, having been cited for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (biting) in the 64th minute of the second Test.

South Africa will also name their team on Tuesday, having assessed the fitness of flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and scrum-half de Klerk, both of whom were withdrawn during the second Test, and also prop Ox Nche, who was injured in the opening match of the series.