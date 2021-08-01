Stuart Hogg denies biting claims

"I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game."
Stuart Hogg denies biting claims

British & Irish Lions' Stuart Hogg dejected after the game

Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 10:43
Simon Lewis, Cape Town

Stuart Hogg has categorically denied committing any act of foul play after the British & Irish Lions full-back was accused on social media of biting Willie Le Roux.

Footage of the alleged incident began circulating online shortly after the final whistle of a fiery second Test at Cape Town Stadium as the Springboks secured a 27-9 victory to send the series into a decisive third and final Test next Saturday. 

Yet despite the inconclusive nature of the events as the opposing full-backs tussled as a melee broke out between the teams, Hogg appears to have been tried and found guilty in the court of social media, although it remains to be seen whether any official citings will arise from the match.

Australian Scott Nowland was the citing commissioner for the game on Saturday night and initially he had 12 hours from the final whistle to cite, although that was extended to 24 hours by World Rugby overnight, giving the official until around 7pm Irish time on Sunday to put forward any cases for an independent hearing to consider.

The Lions, however, issued a statement from Hogg on Sunday morning which read: “Following speculation that has surfaced online, I would like to categorically deny any foul play in last night’s game. I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

“Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday. The squad is hurting after last night’s defeat, but it’s all to play for next week. It’s going to be a cup final and everyone’s going to be up for it.”

More in this section

Lukhanyo Am competes in the air 31/7/2021 Ronan O’Gara: South Africa now favourites for Lions series as plan A pays off
Warren Gatland 31/7/2021 Warren Gatland refuses to comment on referee: 'I won't be going on social media this week'
Jasper Wiese is tackled by Courtney Lawes, Chris Harris and Alun Wyn Jones 31/7/2021 Lions v South Africa lessons: Unwatchable second Test damaged by Rassie Erasmus rants
South Africa Training Session - Western Province HPC

Jacques Nienaber hints Rassie Erasmus’ rant allowed Springboks to focus on rugby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up