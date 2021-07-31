Robbie Henshaw regrets 'small things' going against Lions as South Africa level series

Robbie Henshaw admitted the British & Irish Lions have a lot of work to do if they are to climb back into the 2021 Test Series with South Africa following a 27-9 series-levelling defeat to the Springboks on Saturday.

The Lions failed to kick on having taken a 9-6 lead into the second half as tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am pushed the world champions into a 16-9 lead before the Lions lost the set-piece battle, the aerial kicking game, and the penalty count in the final 40 minutes as Handré Pollard kicked a conversion and three late penalties.