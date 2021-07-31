Robbie Henshaw regrets 'small things' going against Lions as South Africa level series

British & Irish Lions' Robbie Henshaw celebrates after scoring a try that was later disallowed after a review by the TMO. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sat, 31 Jul, 2021 - 19:43
Simon Lewis, Cape Town

Robbie Henshaw admitted the British & Irish Lions have a lot of work to do if they are to climb back into the 2021 Test Series with South Africa following a 27-9 series-levelling defeat to the Springboks on Saturday.

The Lions failed to kick on having taken a 9-6 lead into the second half as tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am pushed the world champions into a 16-9 lead before the Lions lost the set-piece battle, the aerial kicking game, and the penalty count in the final 40 minutes as Handré Pollard kicked a conversion and three late penalties.

“It’s very tough, it’s Test match footie,” Lions centre Henshaw told Sky Sports. “Momentum swings both ways. Fair play to South Africa, they came out in the second half and got an edge in an arm-wrestle game.

“It’s those small things that didn’t fall our way, the 50-50s, the aerial battle favoured South Africa today. They got their try off a 50-50 and took it well. Those small bits of momentum, we have a lot of work to do. We need to look each other in the eye this week and come back stronger.

“It’s a final next week and it’s all to play for. We have to move on, it’s all to play for. It’s finals rugby, the top level. Everyone is going to be up for it. It’s an exciting week.”

Jasper Wiese is tackled by Courtney Lawes, Chris Harris and Alun Wyn Jones 31/7/2021

Lions v South Africa lessons: Unwatchable second Test damaged by Rassie Erasmus rants

