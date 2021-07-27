Rassie Erasmus denies operating bogus Twitter account

"I'm actually not Jaco Johan, I'm Rassie Erasmus."
South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 16:30
Simon Lewis, Cape Town

Rassie Erasmus has dismissed claims that he is operating a bogus Twitter account.

Following the defeat to the Lions on Saturday, Erasmus tweeted a clutch of clipped footage to raise incidents that left the Springbok management frustrated over officiating calls.

Erasmus subsequently interacted with one Twitter user named Jaco Johan, leading to suggestions the Boks boss had created the account himself.

The South Africa rugby director joined Tuesday's Springboks press conference specifically to set the record straight, saying: "That's actually why I'm here: no I'm actually not Jaco Johan, I'm Rassie Erasmus.

"I actually follow Jaco Johan, he's a big supporter of us. He's been feeding me some really good clips for a while now, things that I've actually used in the past.

"He's a very big supporter, a really funny guy, and I quite enjoy the things that he does.

"I think I just retweeted two or three things I thought were accurate.

"And I tweeted twice just for a simple reason: as director of rugby the medical department is part of our department.

"I thought the way Cheslin Kolbe was picked off the ground could have been a serious injury.

"We teach our primary school children from any age or level that you leave a player as he is there, because it is dangerous.

"We wouldn't like our Springbok players this Saturday to go and pick up every Lions player who is on their back.

"Otherwise I just thought the other tweet was, the Lions really deserved to win, they have gone through the same protocols as us, they are far away from home.

"So it was only those two tweets, and then obviously I did retweet a few things that I thought were spot-on. When something makes sense to me I like to retweet it."

