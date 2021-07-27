Luke Cowan-Dickie resets for step up in middle Lions Test

Luke Cowan-Dickie knows the Lions landed a devastating blow on the Springbok pack to help win the first Test last Saturday. Yet the hooker is convinced it will take another step up if the tourists are to get the knockout they need to sink the world champions.

The Exeter front-rower helped turn the tables on South Africa after the British & Irish Lions trailed 12-3 at half-time, scoring the first try of the game from a well-executed driving maul in the 22-17 series-opening win at Cape Town Stadium. The Lions also turned the screw at scrum time as the Springboks’ much-vaunted Bomb Squad of bench forwards failed to continue the dominance enjoyed in the opening period by the starters they replaced.