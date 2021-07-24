Alun Wyn Jones: We answered critics - but still more work to do

British & Irish Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones said his side answered all the questions asked them after last week’s tour defeat to South Africa A as he celebrated a famous first Test victory over the world-champion Springboks on Saturday night.

The Lions came from 12-3 down at half-time to win the opening game of this three-Test series 22-17 at Cape Town Stadium with a masterly second-half performance spearheaded by the tenacity of man of the match Maro Itoje, ably assisted by Robbie Henshaw and Courtney Lawes and a kicking game and set-piece that improved markedly in the second period to dominate the Springboks.