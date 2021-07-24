Player ratings: Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes key for Lions in physical clash with Springboks

LIONS

Rory Sutherland – 6/10 Under pressure at the scrum and gave away two penalties. Made his tackles around the pitch but the Lions management would have been looking for more.

Luke Cowan-Dickie – 7/10 Started brightly with some good carries and solid lineout throwing. As the first half evolved the lineout disintegrated through system failures and some bad throws. Took his try well at the back of a strong Lions maul.

Tadhg Furlong – 8/10 The scrum was under pressure on the other side but Furlong showed why he is rated as one of the best tight heads in the world by winning penalties himself. Also played a big part in a strong Lions maul in the second half.

Maro Itoje – 9/10 Some huge moments in the first half to keep the Lions in the game. His battle against Peter Steph du Toit was worth the admission fee alone. Itoje won turnovers and made a nuisance of himself on Springbok ball.

British & Irish Lions' Maro Itoje is presented with the Castle Lager Lions Series Player of the Match. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

As the caller he helped solve the lineout issues and it was fitting that it was his turnover at the end that ensured the Lions win.

Alun Wyn Jones – 8/10 The Lions version of Lazarus put in a huge defensive display and made some big calls early in the second half when turning down kicks at the posts to go down the line where the Lions scored from a driving maul. Possibly could have managed the referee better given the number of penalties the Springboks conceded without any warning of a card.

Courtney Lawes – 9/10 Put himself about physically as you would have expected. Made some big tackles and was the primary lineout winner for the Lions in the first half. In the second half he took on a much bigger role with ball in hand and made some barnstorming runs into the heart of the South African defence.

Tom Curry – 8/10 Was everywhere in the first half. Made his tackles, carried well and his support play as the Lions tried to move the ball wide was very important. Gave away some silly penalties which cost the Lions points.

Jack Conan – 7/10 A huge carrier for the Lions in the wide channels, where he made significant yards when he did get the ball. His main problem was that he didn’t see enough of the ball.

Ali Price – 7/10 Was under pressure at the base of the ruck because of the Springboks physicality. Moved the ball at speed when it was on and he was a main part of the Lions tactic to keep the ball in play.

Dan Biggar – 8/10 His tactical kicking was excellent, putting the Boks under pressure to exit their own half. Show glimpses of what he can do in attack including a beautiful take and pass to allow Henshaw’s line break. His goal kicking was excellent with the only blot on his copybook being the one pulled late in the first half.

Duhan van der Merwe – 7/10 His work on kick chase was excellent but like Watson on the other wing his chances with ball in hand were limited. Was targeted by the Springboks under the high ball but they didn’t get much change out of him. Always a willing heavy carry option into a well set defensive line.

Robbie Henshaw – 7/10 Like De Allende he carried strongly to give his team front foot ball and a platform to set their kicking game.

British & Irish Lions' Robbie Henshaw comes up against Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Made his tackles and showed that once he was given a chance in space he could make a line break.

Elliot Daly – 5/10 Was obviously picked in the initial touring squad with playing 13 in the Tests to allow the Lions try to go around the outside of the South African defence. That may have been the plan but today wasn’t Daly’s day. Am won the battle of the outside centres and apart from giving away a few penalties he had little impact on the game.

Anthony Watson – 6/10 Suffered from not seeing much of the ball except when the South Africans kicked it to him. He showed some good cover play and positive intention when the Springboks did kick deep to him. When he did get the ball he showed what he can do with ball in hand.

Stuart Hogg – 6/10 Was under pressure in the air at times due to the Springbok tactical kicking, but it was Hoggs own kicking game and huge boot that helped the Lions win the kicking and territory battle at vital points in the game.

Replacements: Ken Owens and Mako Vunipola both came on early in the second half and made a huge difference at scrum time to give the Lions a platform. Hamish Watson was lucky to stay on the pitch when he lifted Willie Le Roux beyond parallel. Conor Murray and Owen Farrell came on, and despite a few scary moments they helped the Lions play a more territorial game and their game management in the closing period was vital to the win.