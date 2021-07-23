Donal Lenihan and Simon Lewis with the Lions - first Test preview

For once, might the tourists be better prepared than the home side?
Our duo in South Africa look ahead to the Saturday's first Test of the Lions series.
For once, might the tourists be better prepared than the home side?
Our duo in South Africa look ahead to the Saturday's first Test of the Lions series.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Friday, July 23, 2021 - 4:00 PM
Friday, July 23, 2021 - 7:00 AM
Friday, July 23, 2021 - 6:00 AM
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox