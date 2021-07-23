Robbie Henshaw bracing for 'huge intensity' from Damian de Allende and South Africa

Robbie Henshaw will not shrink from the bruising physicality he is expecting from South Africa on Saturday and the Ireland centre insisted the British & Irish Lions are “massively ready” for the collision with the world champions.

Henshaw will lead the Lions’ defence from inside centre against the Springboks in the first Test at Cape Town Stadium. After Warren Gatland revealed there had been a “pretty tasty” training session earlier in the week with “bone on bone” contact between the starting XV and the players that missed out on selection, Henshaw, speaking on the eve of the match, said the tourists were well prepared for the encounter to come.

“Yeah, we are massively ready. We’ve done a lot of contact work, we’ve had a lot of games now to date against tough opposition and big men down here. I think we are ready and I think we have to expect a big kicking battle on our hands and big men running at us up front.

“I think it's going to be a huge test for us. They're going to ramp up the intensity further.

"They've got an extra game under their belt now, they'll be better again from when we played them a couple of weeks ago with that South Africa A team.

"They'll be well up for it, there will be huge intensity to the game."

Henshaw has started two games, three weeks apart, for the Lions due to a hamstring strain, the first at outside centre in partnership with Bundee Aki against Japan on June 26, and the second last Saturday when he started at 12 alongside his Test midfield partner Elliot Daly against the Stormers. He sees little difference between the positions when the opposition will be fielding their World Cup-winning centres in direct opponent Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am.

“It’s going to be a physical challenge wherever you play and I suppose both centres for the Springboks are very experienced and they’re very physical, so I think it will be a big challenge on our hands and one that we’re really looking forward to.”

The Leinster star has plenty of experience facing De Allende since the South African joined Munster last summer and he said: “I’ve played Damian about five times already this year just within the PRO14 so yeah, it’s a funny one, probably match six. But it’s solely Lions versus South Africa.

“It’s going to be a huge test but I’ll have a chat after with him as always. He’s a great player and a great guy as well.”

Henshaw has been training this week with his Ireland team-mate Aki playing the opposition role as De Allende.

“He’s been loving it,” he said of Aki.

“He’s been great. I’ve been asking him to give me a hand wherever he can, in training. He trained the house down on Tuesday and was unbelievable and he’s just bringing that physicality that we’re going to expect from the Springboks.

“He’s been brilliant off the pitch as well, just looking through video and helping in any way he can. Bundee’s been brilliant.”

As for the tough in-house physicality at training, Henshaw added: "It’s always going to happen, particularly early on in the week. We probably need the full buy-in from the full squad, it's huge.

"To bring that intensity early on in the week, it really gets us ready for what's to come on Saturday. It's massive. We did have a tough blow-out on Monday and Tuesday, that should have us ready come Saturday."