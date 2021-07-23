Robin McBryde: Lions promise 'clean slate' for officials after appointment of South African TMO

The British & Irish Lions say they have total confidence in the match officials for Saturday’s first Test against the Springboks despite their misgivings about the late appointment of a South African television match official.

Head coach Warren Gatland was understood to be furious when the tourists were informed of the withdrawal of New Zealander Brendon Pickerill due to Covid-related travel issues and World Rugby’s decision to replace the neutral TMO with Marius Jonker.

Jonker had been the TMO who mystified Gatland last week when he failed to advise match referee Jaco Peyper to send off South Africa A’s Faf de Klerk for a high hit. The Springbok scrum-half was issued with only a yellow card.

The three-Test series between the Lions and Springboks will have neutral match officials with Nic Berry of Australia Saturday’s referee assisted by New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe, who will take charge of the second Test, and Mathieu Raynal of France, the man in the middle for the final Test on August 7.

Lions forwards coach Robin McBryde on Friday insisted there was complete confidence in all four match officials but criticised the lack of a contingency plan in the event of a withdrawal.

“It was a bit unexpected. We only found out on Wednesday,” McBryde said. “There's a slight like lack of foresight because there's a reason why that position is neutral. There's no plan B put in place. You've just got to get on with it really.”

The former Wales forwards coach and current Leinster scrum coach added that the De Klerk decision had been dealt with following a meeting between the Lions and the Test officials on Thursday and that the series would start with a clean slate.

“We met the three officials who were officiating on the weekend. We went through everything that's happened up to date. They're reluctant to pass any opinion on what's happened.

“They're aware of it and they're confident in the comms they'll have on the weekend that between the four of them (they will) come to the right decision. The role in the TMO, his say is pretty final with regards to communication between him and the referee. It is a very important position. I'm sure there will be no issues on the weekend.

“It's very much a clean slate. There's consistency between the referees, that's what they're aiming for. We had a good discussion in and around a lot of things that have happened to date. But the impression I got really was that they wanted to move on and that they trust in their own decisions and communications and the understanding between the three of them, so hopefully that will come to the fore on the weekend.”