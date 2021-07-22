Elliot Daly and Robbie Henshaw ready to be on the same wavelength for first Test

It may be a centre partnership only 57 minutes in the making but Elliot Daly is convinced he and Robbie Henshaw are already on the same wavelength ahead of Saturday’s first Test against the Springboks.

Ireland’s Henshaw made his long-awaited return from a hamstring strain to make his South African tour debut for the British & Irish Lions last Saturday against the Stormers, starting at inside centre alongside Daly having last appeared at 13 in the pre-tour game against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

Both were on the 2017 tour to New Zealand when Daly started all three Tests on the left wing while Henshaw’s trip finished in early disappointment with a tour-ending pectoral muscle injury.

It was a new combination that worked well against Currie Cup opposition as Henshaw shook off the rust and contributed for almost an hour at Cape Town Stadium but the pair will face a seriously different prospect in the shape of the Springboks’ World Cup-winning centres Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am back at the same ground this Saturday.

Though Daly has played just one Test for England at outside centre, against South Africa in 2016, he believes his partnership with the Lions backline defensive leader is built to succeed.

“Robbie is really easy to get on with,” the Englishman said yesterday. “We roomed together for a couple of weeks on the last tour so I know him and I’ve kept in touch with him.

“Everyone is easy to get on with here and the way we train is brilliant. The intensity of it puts you under pressure so when we’re having those little conversations afterwards… we’re definitely on the same wavelength which is what you need as a centre partner.

“He’s obviously a brilliant tackler, he makes really good reads and uses his voice really well. So those three things to have inside you are brilliant and gives me the confidence to shut things down. We work in tandem like that and it’s going well so far.”

Daly disputes the notion that his selection as the most creative 13 available to Gatland points to a Lions backline intent on upsetting the Springboks through pace and mobility rather than trying to match their physicality and power.

“Rugby is a very different sport. It’s not necessarily: do one thing. You’ve got to do everything. If they come with that game, you’ve got to try and diffuse that. If you want ball in hand, you’ve got to go over the gainline to start with. You can say play one way, but you’ve got to be able to do both to play against a team with the dominant runners they’ve got.

“What I tried to do (to get selected) was trying to get my hands on the ball as much as possible, make good defensive reads, try and add to the team as much as possible where I can with my kicking game or my passing game. All I tried to do was play my natural game and hopefully that was enough.”

As to a rare opportunity to play Test rugby at outside centre rather than the full-back or wing roles England boss Eddie Jones prefers for him, Daly said: “I love playing 13. I’ve said that since day one.

“I don’t really care where I play, to be honest. I just want to try and implement my game in any team I play in. Whatever the role is, I do it. Number one position for me: I love to play 13. I have done since I was 18, 19 years old.”