Jack Conan determined to justify selection after 'surreal' experience of being named in 15

The Leinster and Ireland back-rower was a surprise pick by head coach Warren Gatland for the No 8 berth
Jack Conan: 'It is all about just putting in the performance now and backing up what I have done the last few weeks'. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 16:15
Simon Lewis, Cape Town

Jack Conan’s mindset has turned quickly from the “surreal” experience of hearing he was selected for the British & Irish Lions’ first Test against South Africa this Saturday to making sure he makes the most of the golden opportunity now in front of him.

The Leinster and Ireland back-rower was a surprise pick by head coach Warren Gatland for the No 8 berth at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night, the 28-year-old beating both 2013 and 2017 Test starter Taulupe Faletau and England’s Sam Simmonds to the honour of wearing the famous red jersey.

Conan said it did not get any bigger as a rugby player to play a Test for the Lions and that hearing his name read out by Gatland on Tuesday was “surreal and something I will never forget”.

Yet his emotions soon shifted to thoughts of justifying his selection, which has come after being sidelined with injury for 12 months after a broken foot at the 2019 World Cup and then a neck injury just two games into his comeback last October which kept him out until January 2021.

“I am obviously delighted to get the nod this weekend and I am looking forward to that," Conan said on Thursday. “It is all about just putting in the performance now and backing up what I have done the last few weeks and making the most of the opportunity my coaches have given me.

“That has been my mindset of the tour, to just grab every chance I have been given and I am very fortunate to be given this massive opportunity at the weekend.

“I think I have come back and I am a different player the last few months after that last (neck) injury, had a few injuries and I got back in and been taking it game by game and I am enjoying it more and it is paying dividends. I think it shows in my performances I have been playing better than I have before and I am very fortunate to be in the position I am in.” Conan has taken on board the advice Gatland has given him this week.

“I had a quick word with him and he said don’t go into yourself, keep on doing what you have been doing. Enjoy it, stay calm, keep relaxed and that is what I have been doing the last few months every time I got an opportunity to play is to just stay in the moment, stay calm, back myself and if I do make a mistake these things happen and you just have to get on with the game. It was nice to have those words echoed by Gats earlier on in the week.”

