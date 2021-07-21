Winners and losers as Warren Gatland names Lions team for first Test

WINNERS

Jack Conan, No.8

Given that the Ireland back-rower had played just twice for Leinster between the 2019 World Cup and last January due to a foot and then neck injury, the 28-year-old’s rise to a Lions Test starter has been mightily impressive.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, hooker

The Exeter Chiefs front-rower was not even first-choice for England at the start of this year’s Six Nations but his set-piece work and lineout throwing allied to his mobility around the field has more than compensated for any lack of experience, underlined by a man of the match performance against the Stormers.

LOSERS

Conor Murray, scrum-half

Munster and Ireland’s linchpin for a decade will not start a fourth consecutive Lions Test and will have to settle for a place on the bench as Ali Price gets the nod for the number nine jersey. It seems a harsh call but Murray has the platform off the bench to show he is worth a recall for the second Test.

Iain Henderson, lock

Someone was always going to be the fall guy for the Lazarus-like return of tour captain Alun Wyn Jones and unfortunately it was the Ulster skipper, who has not put a foot wrong in South Africa but does not even make the bench.