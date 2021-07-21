Winners and losers as Warren Gatland names Lions team for first Test

Given that the Ireland back-rower had played just twice for Leinster between the 2019 World Cup and last January, Jack Conan’s rise to a Lions Test starter has been mightily impressive
Winners and losers as Warren Gatland names Lions team for first Test

Given that the Ireland back-rower had played just twice for Leinster between the 2019 World Cup and last January, Jack Conan’s rise to a Lions Test starter has been mightily impressive. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 20:03
Simon Lewis

WINNERS

Jack Conan, No.8

Given that the Ireland back-rower had played just twice for Leinster between the 2019 World Cup and last January due to a foot and then neck injury, the 28-year-old’s rise to a Lions Test starter has been mightily impressive.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, hooker

The Exeter Chiefs front-rower was not even first-choice for England at the start of this year’s Six Nations but his set-piece work and lineout throwing allied to his mobility around the field has more than compensated for any lack of experience, underlined by a man of the match performance against the Stormers.

Read More

Lions team announced: One change from leaked squad as Warren Gatland makes 'hardest selection'

LOSERS

Conor Murray, scrum-half

Munster and Ireland’s linchpin for a decade will not start a fourth consecutive Lions Test and will have to settle for a place on the bench as Ali Price gets the nod for the number nine jersey. It seems a harsh call but Murray has the platform off the bench to show he is worth a recall for the second Test.

Iain Henderson, lock

Someone was always going to be the fall guy for the Lazarus-like return of tour captain Alun Wyn Jones and unfortunately it was the Ulster skipper, who has not put a foot wrong in South Africa but does not even make the bench.

More in this section

Munster v Castres - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 2 Round 3 Champions Cup draw: Munster to face Castres and Wasps in Pool B
Liam Williams 22/6/2021 Lions team announced: One change from leaked squad as Warren Gatland makes 'hardest selection'
British & Irish Lions Squad Training Three Irish on leaked Lions XV - but Conor Murray to be left on the bench
#british and irish lions
Alun Wyn Jones 21/7/2021

'It means more': Alun Wyn Jones says injury battle makes Lions captaincy more special

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up