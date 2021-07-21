'It means more': Alun Wyn Jones says injury battle makes Lions captaincy more special

Alun Wyn Jones says captaining the British & Irish Lions against South Africa in Saturday’s first Test means more to him having fought back to fitness from a dislocated shoulder less than four weeks ago.

Jones, 36, will become the first player of the professional era in rugby to reach double figures for the Lions in Test match appearances when he takes the field for the 10th consecutive Test at Cape Town Stadium this weekend and the four-time tourist said all he needed was a chance of making the tour to spark his drive to recover from the injury he suffered against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26.

The Wales lock, rugby’s most-capped international, will win make 158th Test appearance on Saturday, just 28 days after experiencing markedly different emotions in the wake of his dislocated shoulder.

“I can’t swear on here, so I won’t go into too much detail,” Jones said on Wednesday. “I think I was at home on the sofa before the guys had even got to the airport on the Sunday.

“That was a tough one. Fast-forward to the Tuesday, when I was told there was a chance it was bordering on surreal. To be here, take knocks and bumps and be in amongst it with the group it means more. I’m not going to lie, it means more.

“I spent the first few weeks getting to know people, we were bedded in in the rugby. I had the seven minutes and for two days that was my tour done.

“I had the decent news on the Tuesday. Sometimes all you need is a chance – I was willing to work hard and get myself right, and make it difficult for the guy next to me, and to make myself available for selection.”

Jones admitted joining the tour last week and playing his first game since the injury last Saturday off the bench against the Stormers had happened in a whirl but it was special to be in camp in a Test week again.

“It has been pretty whistle stop for me since I spoke to Gats and some of the management about being involved on Saturday literally off the plane because we hadn’t really got that far because the timelines had moved forward a little bit.

“I was fortunate enough to get some game time on Saturday and put myself in contention. To be sitting here now and to be involved in the Test team is everything I have ever worked for really over the last, I would be lying if I said it was two years, it is probably four years.

“Obviously when you finish a series or a tour you don’t know whether you are going to tour next and a lot of games go under the bridge. To be sitting here now is a very, very special thing but it is only a very short step to what is going to be hopefully a very enjoyable week.”