Warren Gatland's three big selection calls ahead of first Test with South Africa

Conor Murray of the British & Irish Lions during the Castle Lager Lions Series match at the Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Steve Haag

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 19:24
Simon Lewis

Scrum-half

Having started all three Lions Tests in 2017, Conor Murray came under pressure after an indifferent performance against South Africa A and Ali Price took full advantage when given a start last Saturday against the Stormers, providing plenty of zip to his pass and a greater running option than the more experienced Irishman to leave Warren Gatland with pondering which would be his best starting option in direct opposition to Faf de Klerk.

Back three

With so much attacking firepower at his disposal Gatland was spoilt for choice but will have had defensive duties and comfort under the high ball in mind when making his selections. The Springboks are guaranteed to kick more than any other Test team and that means the Lions will have to deal with some heavy artillery. Unluckily for the players who will miss out, the likely six forwards-two backs split on the bench may make non-selection for the starting XV a double whammy.

Back row

With the Lions looking for a blindside flanker strong over the ball and a viable lineout jumper this was always going to be a shootout between Courtney Lawes and Tadhg Beirne with neither putting a foot wrong on the tour so far though there was the suggestion the Englishman brought slightly more hard-bitten aggression to the party, despite the Ireland forward’s jackaling prowess.

#british and irish lions
South Africa A v The British and Irish Lions - Castle Lager Lions Series - Cape Town Stadium

