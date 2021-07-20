British & Irish Lions to play all three South Africa Tests in Cape Town

The British & Irish Lions are set to remain in Cape Town for the remainder of their South African tour after confirmation on Tuesday evening that all three Test matches against the Springboks are to be played in the Mother City.

The decision, announced by South African Rugby and the Lions, comes four days in advance of the series opener between Warren Gatland’s tourists and the world champions at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday and will be a considerable boost for the Lions as the Springboks are effectively relinquishing the advantage they enjoy playing at altitude on the Highveld by remaining at sea level for the series.

The schedule would have taken them back to the Gauteng region, where the Lions played their first three tour games in Johannesburg and Pretoria, for the second and third Tests at FNB Stadium near Soweto on July 31 and August 7 but the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the province has prompted a rethink and agreement has been reached between the two sides.

A statement from the series organisers said: “The decision to remain in Cape Town was made following extensive consultation with medical experts on the risks associated with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

“All three Test matches will now take place at Cape Town Stadium on successive Saturdays; 24 and 31 July and 7 August.” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said: “The data pointed in only one direction.

“The Series has already been significantly disrupted by Covid-19 and a return to Gauteng at this time would only increase the risks.

“We now have two teams in bio-secure environments without any positive cases or anyone in isolation. To now return to the Highveld would expose the Series to renewed risk.

“Everyone wants to see the two squads, at their strongest, play out an unforgettable Series over the next three weekends and this decision gives us the best opportunity to see that happen.

“Extraordinary times have called for extraordinary measures and we have had support from all our commercial partners despite the challenges.”

Lions managing director Ben Calveley also gave his backing to the move, saying: “We are fully supportive of this decision which we believe to be in the best interest of the Test Series."