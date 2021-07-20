Anthony Watson says Lions can learn from England's World Cup loss to South Africa

World Cup runner-up Anthony Watson believes the British & Irish Lions can succeed where England failed if they learn the lessons of that 2019 final defeat to South Africa.

The Lions wing, who started all three Tests in the drawn series against New Zealand four years ago, was set to learn his fate for Saturday’s first Test against the Springboks having revealed head coach Warren Gatland was set to name his matchday squad to the players behind closed doors following training on Tuesday afternoon.

Whether Watson’s name is called out in that squad meeting will be revealed during Thursday morning’s official team announcement but he believes the Lions can learn a lot from England’s 32-12 defeat in Japan 20 months ago.

“The importance of the kicking game, that was huge in that World Cup final,” Watson said on Tuesday. “We came out second best to them. They definitely dominated us in that area.

“They gained great momentum and gained great field position from that area and that gave them the leg up they needed.

“Similar to the South Africa A game as well as the World Cup final, the start was huge. We didn't put ourselves in good positions in either of those two games and therefore found ourselves trying to claw our way back into the game, which is much more difficult against a team like South Africa. So those are the two points that I see in the World Cup final and in the A game.”

Watson would relish the chance to face a Springboks backline that he believes packs as much punch as South Africa’s much-vaunted forward pack in terms of the challenge the Lions will face.

“It's pretty similar. They have more subtlety in their backs. They've got some individual players who have very rounded skill sets. Guys like Willie le Roux, Cheslin (Kolbe), (Damian) de Allende, (Handré) Pollard.

“They can be physical but they've also got good footwork and good skill sets. It's about being prepared. If you do your due diligence in terms of your homework, you know what they like to do in certain positions and you know what to expect in certain areas of the field. That puts you in good stead come Saturday.”

The Englishman faces stiff competition for a back three place in the starting side with Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe, and Louis Rees-Zammit all amongst the tries on tour so far while Liam Williams and Stuart Hogg are battling it out for the full-back berth at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday. Watson has been impressed by the competition for back-three selection.

"100% and that was always going to be the case when you picked the quality of players that were picked. With Liam and Hoggy at the back, they're both unbelievable players and up there with the best in the world in that position.

"It's the same with the wing when you've got Duwie, Josh, and Zammo. All of them have got different skill sets but all of them are at the top of their game.

"Whichever way it goes, the guys who aren't playing will be supporting the guys who are playing and trying to prepare them as best they can.

“In terms of the group, the back three is a very tight group. We all get along well and try to help each other, so from that perspective it's great."