Dan Biggar: Lions Tour helping me deal with loss of mum

Dan Biggar: Lions Tour helping me deal with loss of mum

Dan Biggar of the British & Irish Lions during a kickers session at the Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Steve Haag/PA

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 22:00
Simon Lewis

Dan Biggar believes playing for the Lions has helped him deal with the loss of his rugby-loving mum last month after a long illness.

The Wales fly-half, favourite to be handed a British & Irish Lions start at number 10 in Saturday’s Test against the Springboks, said in a Sunday newspaper column he would not have been able to get his mum Liz off the phone in a week like this and that he was touring South Africa for her.

On Monday, Biggar said: “It’s been a challenging couple of weeks before the tour. I’ve tried to focus everything on this week and putting myself in the best possible shape to be selected on Saturday.

“If it happens, then brilliant. If it doesn’t, you have to dust yourself down and go again. It’s huge; it’ll be very emotional either way — that she’s not around to watch if the selection goes the right way and, from the other side, if the selection doesn’t go the right way, you’ve got one less person who is close to you to lean on.

“It’ll be satisfying if I get it done in terms of selection. It’s been a difficult few months; I am focusing now on hopefully the next few weeks being as successful as possible to make it worthwhile.

“This has been a really good distraction for me in terms of preparing. I am lucky to have loads of good people around me as well which helps. I just hope it is worthwhile, not just for me but everyone else is going through tough times away from home and missing families as well. For us to get off to a good start on Saturday and then build on that as the weeks go on would be worthwhile for being away for so long in such a tough situation.”

More in this section

Tadhg Furlong 13/7/2021 Tadhg Furlong relishing a chance at 'big boy rugby'
Ali Price is tackled 17/7/2021 Ali Price knows the recipe for success
Ali Price is tackled 17/7/2021 Tadhg Furlong and Conor Murray best placed of Irish as Warren Gatland ponders tough questions
#british and irish lions
Warren Gatland speaks to the team 19/7/2021

Limerick hurling win taking Conor Murray's mind off of Lions tension

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up