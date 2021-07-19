Dan Biggar: Lions Tour helping me deal with loss of mum

Dan Biggar believes playing for the Lions has helped him deal with the loss of his rugby-loving mum last month after a long illness.

The Wales fly-half, favourite to be handed a British & Irish Lions start at number 10 in Saturday’s Test against the Springboks, said in a Sunday newspaper column he would not have been able to get his mum Liz off the phone in a week like this and that he was touring South Africa for her.

On Monday, Biggar said: “It’s been a challenging couple of weeks before the tour. I’ve tried to focus everything on this week and putting myself in the best possible shape to be selected on Saturday.

“If it happens, then brilliant. If it doesn’t, you have to dust yourself down and go again. It’s huge; it’ll be very emotional either way — that she’s not around to watch if the selection goes the right way and, from the other side, if the selection doesn’t go the right way, you’ve got one less person who is close to you to lean on.

“It’ll be satisfying if I get it done in terms of selection. It’s been a difficult few months; I am focusing now on hopefully the next few weeks being as successful as possible to make it worthwhile.

“This has been a really good distraction for me in terms of preparing. I am lucky to have loads of good people around me as well which helps. I just hope it is worthwhile, not just for me but everyone else is going through tough times away from home and missing families as well. For us to get off to a good start on Saturday and then build on that as the weeks go on would be worthwhile for being away for so long in such a tough situation.”