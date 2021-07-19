Limerick hurling win taking Conor Murray's mind off of Lions tension

The tension has ratcheted up a notch in the British & Irish Lions camp and the nerves have kicked in as the players await their fates ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

Warren Gatland will publicly reveal his hand for the much-anticipated series opener against the world champions on Thursday having begun discussions with his assistant coaches during an almost two-hour selection meeting on Sunday evening at the team hotel outside Cape Town.

Defence coach Steve Tandy revealed there had been “a really robust conversation” before the Lions brains trust settled on their selection: “There are one or two bits to confirm but the majority is done.”

Yet the players remain unsure when or how they will find out whether they will be going toe-to-toe with the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. So the anticipation of playing a Test is mixed in with hopes and dreams of getting the call, and that is having different effects on all but Finn Russell, the one player in the now 40-strong squad who is not fit and available for selection.

Well, perhaps there is one more. Tadhg Furlong reported on Monday that Conor Murray, who may be under pressure at scrum-half from an in-form Ali Price, was too giddy about Limerick’s hurling success at the weekend to be showing any discernible signs of anxiety.

Murray, his fellow Irishman said, was taking the return of his tour captaincy to the original incumbent Alun Wyn Jones in his stride.

“He is very laid back, nearly horizontal at times, off the pitch,” Furlong said of Murray, “so it’s water off a duck’s back for him.

“He was delighted that Limerick won the Munster Hurling Championship again, he was on cloud nine there.”

For the rest of the touring party there is a lot of positive nervous energy about the place, according to Dan Biggar, the man most likely to be Gatland’s starting fly-half on Saturday, perhaps reprising his half-back partnership with Murray that thrived against Japan three weeks ago.

The mood in the camp, Biggar said, was “very excited”.

“We have got through the first few weeks, obviously there have been a few ups and downs with a bit of isolation and the Covid situation but generally the group is really excited and there is a little bit of nerves around the place around selection and who is going to get the nod and bits and pieces like that.

“But generally the squad is really excited that we are getting to the business end of it and the reason why we all got on the plane in the first place.

“There is a little bit of a different feel about the place. Gats probably would have finalised selection last night. Gats is the type who doesn’t do things by the book so he might keep it for a little bit later on in the week.

“We haven’t got a timescale of when he is telling us yet but that is what I mean by boys are a little bit more anxious around knowing that the team is coming at some point. But also there is lots of excitement as well. This time around, for as far back as I can remember from the tours I have watched or been involved in is probably as open for selection. That is probably why there is lots of excitement and a bit of nerves around as well.”

Biggar, 31 and a Lions tourist in 2017 to New Zealand, knows the format of a Test week and the experience of being outside the matchday 23.

“There will be some disappointed, frustrated bodies from the side that doesn’t get named. There is always a little bit of feistiness when we put a little bit of contact in and frustrations sometimes spill over.

“But that is a good thing, you don’t want boys to be moping around the changing room or the training field. You want to make sure there is an edge to it. As it has proved, especially this tour, you are only one injury away, or a bit bad luck away from having two or three changes, or whatever it was, seven or eight changes to the team the other night (against the Sharks, following a positive Covid test result).

“We are fully aware that is at the forefront of our minds, if the team is named there is not no look-in for anyone else. Everyone has got to keep themselves going for as long as possible.”

Tandy confirmed that competition for selection had been wide-open and it was in the interests of the non-selected players to heed Biggar’s advice.

“In other tours maybe people have played themselves out of the Test match 23, whereas all of our boys have really put their hands up in and around performances and the way they’ve been training.

“Over the three Tests people will probably come in and out of the team and we’ll need that depth right throughout the series.”