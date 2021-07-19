Furlong relishing a chance at 'big boy rugby'

Tadhg Furlong is relishing the opportunity to play some “big boys’ rugby” on Saturday if he gets the call for the British & Irish Lions’ first Test against South Africa.

The Leinster and Ireland tighthead prop, a 2017 Test starter for the Lions against the All Blacks, is the frontrunner for the number three jersey four years on but admitted to nerves just like the rest of Warren Gatland’s 37-man squad as the head coach and his assistants put the finishing touches to their matchday starting XV and replacements ahead of Thursday morning’s team announcement.

Yet for Furlong, the chance to go toe-to-toe with the Springboks, 2019 World Cup winners, will be the ultimate test for a front-rower and he has the burning desire to fulfil his ambitions.

“It’s big boys’ rugby, isn’t it?” Furlong said on Monday, “Top-end rugby, as a front five it’s a very good barometer of where we are at.

“It’s big boy rugby, on a big stage, you can feel it around the place, it has a lot of importance on it – rugby players in general rise to these occasions, with that internal want to do well."

Asked what it would mean to him to earn Test selection once again for the Lions, Furlong referenced an injury-hit start to the season which delayed his return from the enforced shutdown of the sport in Ireland until January of this year.

“It means so much, not to get personal about it but I have been through a rough year with injury, etc and there is always a light at the end of the tunnel where you are trying to get on a Lions tour.”

Furlong said he had put the Covid-19 lockdown to good use in adding to his skillset having re-watched the Tests from the 2017 drawn series between the Lions and New Zealand.

“I remember during Lockdown there were a lot of Lions games on, and I was watching Lions 2017; I looked back and kind of thought you weren’t doing a whole lot in the game, you were working hard, kick chase, hitting rucks hard but there wasn’t a whole lot going on apart from the set-piece and hitting the rucks hard.

“I like to think that I have added a bit to my game, I am certainly not there where I can be regarding certain aspects but that is part of being a rugby player; you are always trying to push it on, drive on and get that little bit better.”

Furlong also replied to a question about how fellow Irishman Conor Murray had reacted to handing the tour captaincy back to a fit-again Alun Wyn Jones, who marked his return 21 days after a dislocated shoulder with a 23-minute appearance off the bench in the 49-3 win over the Stormers in Cape Town last Saturday.

“A lot of people know him, he is very laid back, nearly horizontal at times, off the pitch,” Furlong said of Murray, “so it’s water off a duck’s back for him.

“He was delighted that Limerick won the Munster Hurling Championship again, he was on cloud nine there.”