Gatland thrilled with return of “exceptional” Alun Wyn Jones

Warren Gatland praised an “exceptional” Alun Wyn Jones, whose return for the British & Irish Lions against the Stormers on Saturday capped what the head coach described as a great week for the tourists in South Africa.

The Lions swept aside the Stormers with a seven-try, 49-3 win at Cape Town Stadium in their final tour match before next Saturday’s first Test against the Springboks in the same arena. And they did so whilst welcoming back their tour captain Jones, the Wales lock who dislocated his shoulder 21 days earlier in what was assumed to be a tour-ending injury.

Jones, 36 and rugby’s Test cap world record holder, came off the bench for the final 27 minutes as the Lions rebounded from their 17-13 defeat to a Test-strength South Africa A last Wednesday night. With a less-strong Springbok A team losing to the Bulls in the same stadium on Saturday afternoon, Gatland was delighted to have seen his Lions given a high-intensity workout ahead of the opening Test, also in Cape Town next Saturday and the performance against the Stormers also gave him food for thought as he prepares to sit down with his coaching staff on Sunday to start selecting the Test line-up.

Jones will be front and centre in the conversation after successfully coming through his first game time since the injury against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26 and Gatland said: "I thought he got a few shots on and defended well, a couple of touches in there as well.

“The big thing for him was to get through that period and see how he was afterwards. I haven't had a chat with him but he wasn't out there for a long time, just to see how the lungs were.

"I know how hard he has worked over the last year or so, he was desperate to make the Lions. In 2017, he probably wasn't at his best but has been exceptional in the way he has prepared for this tour.

"It was a shame he picked up the injury but it's great to have him back. We'll have that discussion about whether there's a role for him as a starter, bench player, or not involved next week.

"We've got some options and it was a great week for us because we got exactly what we wanted in terms of Wednesday and what's coming next week. I don't think if we had the A team they put out today against the Bulls, we possibly wouldn't have been tested like we were on Wednesday.

"From that point of view, the preparation for next week, it gives us an insight into what to expect going into the first Test."

Gatland said Jones, now a four-time Lions tourist, epitomised the Lions’ spirit with his desire to make the tour after suffering his injury seven minutes into the pre-tour Test against the Japanese.

“He's a competitor and he loves playing for the Lions and he was desperate to get back. To me, it shows how much it means to the players from those four home nations to play for the Lions and be desperate to go on a tour and be successful. That's a huge positive.

“The boys were pretty happy in the changing room afterwards. We presented Marcus (Smith, debutant fly-half) with his cap and sang a few songs. The spirit in the camp is pretty good and the boys have got on brilliantly so far. We know we've got a big week ahead of us building to that first Test.

As to who leads the Lions in the first Test next week, Gatland would not be drawn though he confirmed Jones has resumed his role as tour captain from a relieved Conor Murray, who had been a surprise appointment in the Welshman’s stead following the Japan game.

“That will depend on the side we name. Alun Wyn has come back into that role and Conor is comfortable. He stepped in to do it. Alun Wyn was named as tour captain before and it's brilliant he's back.

“Conor was the first to admit that he was more than comfortable for Alun Wyn to come back and it’s a measure of him as a person as well as anything. He wasn’t prepared to give up his bedroom suite though as he got the captain's bedroom suite!