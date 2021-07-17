Positives aplenty as Lions thrash the Stormers

DHL Stormers 3

British and Irish Lions 49

The British & Irish Lions returned to winning ways at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday as the tourists swept aside the Stormers in their last game before next weekend’s first Test against South Africa.

Four days on from a loss to South Africa A at the same stadium, Warren Gatland’s men ran in seven tries after weathering early Stormers' energy with players eager to impress a head coach who said he was still undecided about the make-up of up to 70 per cent of his Test starting line-up to face the Springboks.

A couple of the big decisions when Gatland gathers his assistant coaches on Sunday to start the selection process will be to gauge how well tour captain Alun Wyn Jones came through his return off the bench 21 days after dislocating a shoulder and similarly Robbie Henshaw’s first run on South African soil after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Gatland had been told Jones, 36, needed at least 20 minutes to prove his readiness for Test rugby and he got 27 as a replacement for opening try-scorer Adam Beard while Henshaw started and looked lively in a midfield partnership with Elliot Daly on his outside and on the shoulder of debutant fly-half Marcus Smith before he was withdrawn at the same time Jones entered the fray.

It was not the high-intensity encounter a Test-strength South Africa A side had provided the Lions with when they handed the tourists their first loss of the tour in a 17-13 defeat last Wednesday.

An inexperienced Stormers side had put up a solid start and held their own for almost 30 minutes having taken the lead after 20 minutes through a Tim Swiel penalty. Then the home side began to fade and the Lions, who had always looked more comfortable on the ball, began to assert their dominance.

A sweeping move from deep started by an impressive carry through two tackles from left wing Duhan van der Merwe set up the first try, the ball moving slickly through four pairs of Irish hands - Jack Conan, Tadhg Beirne, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong - before reaching the right wing where Josh Adams passed out wide to Adam Beard for the lock to run in the opening try on 28 minutes.

Debutant fly-half Smith, looking assured in the famous red number 10 jersey, collected his first points as a Lion with the conversion and he was pressed into service again five minutes later as hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, impressive in defence with his breakdown work, grabbed his first try of the tour.

It was the Exeter man’s ruck turnover on 37 minutes that initiated the Lions’ third try of the first half, Henshaw kicking ahead to put pressure on a Stormers' defence that looked to be wilting. That was evident from the resulting box kick from scrum-half Godlen Masimla struck a team-mate’s leg, forcing the concession of a scrum from which Beard turned provider. His pass into the left corner moved on through captain Stuart Hogg’s quick hands to fellow lock Jonny Hill to score just before the interval, Smith’s conversion bringing the first half to a close with the Lions leading 21-3.

Yet the floodgates did not open immediately for the Lions as the Stormers found their second wind at the start of the second half. It was 10 minutes before Conan scored the fourth try of the night, finishing a smartly constructed attack crafted by Smith and Daly, the outside centre offload to the No.8 whose good support line gave the Irishman the time to race from the 22 to under the posts.

With Gatland emptying his bench, including the introduction of Jones to the second row, the Lions took their time to re-establish their superiority and they had a Tadhg Beirne try chalked off for a forward pass earlier in the attack on 63 minutes. The fifth try was not long coming though, replacement tighthead Zander Fagerson, on for Furlong, powering over from his pick off the back of a ruck on the line as the Lions tapped a penalty for an offside in front of the posts.

Smith’s conversion, his fifth of the night from five attempts, stretched the lead to 35-3 and then it was the turn of youthful pace to get in on the act. The Lions tapped a penalty in their own half and Smith raced upfield supported on his outside by fellow 20-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit, the replacement wing sprinting unhindered to score the sixth try of the night on 74 minutes. It was the first of two more conversions for Smith, replacement back-rower Sam Simmonds scoring under the posts with two minutes to go and leaving the fly-half with a simple kick for the extras

DHL STORMERS: S Petersen; L Zas (T Bursey, 60), J de Jongh, D du Plessis (C Smit, 65), E van der Merwe; T Swiel (A van Reenen, 48), G Masimla; L Lyons (D Bleuler, 65), JJ Kotze (A-H Venter, 48), N Fouche (L-M Mazibuko, 66); E van Rhyn - captain, JD Schickerling; N Xaba (M Theunissen, 61), J du Toit, E Roos (J Basson, 65).

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: S Hogg – captain; J Adams (L Rees-Zammit, 57), E Daly, R Henshaw (C Harris, 57), D van der Merwe; M Smith, A Price (G Davies, 57); R Sutherland (M Vunipola, 50), L Cowan-Dickie (J George, 50), T Furlong (Z Fagerson, 54); A Beard (A W Jones, 54), J Hill; T Beirne, H Watson, J Conan (S Simmonds, 57).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)