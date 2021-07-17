Letter from Cape Town: 'I brought the button accordion and there’s been a few guitars'

Five summers ago, when Joe Schmidt and his Ireland squad visited the Mother City on the first leg of their South Africa tour, Robbie Henshaw and some of his more intrepid team-mates spent their down day in the ocean, watching sharks from inside a cage.

Needless to say, Henshaw’s is a very different experience this time around as the British & Irish Lions settle in for the long haul at their isolated hotel bubble 120 kilometres down the coast from Cape Town.

With all three Tests against the Springboks set to be played here once the red tape is finalised and the switching of the second and third rubbers from Johannesburg is complete, Hermanus looks set to become their biosecure environment for four weeks in total, having arrived from Johannesburg last Sunday.

Which makes for a contrasting experience from life on a normal Lions tour. This time the tourists are hardly living up to the description save for their jaunts down their portion of South Africa’s famous Garden Route, along the Indian Ocean coastline to Cape Town Stadium for matches.

This evening they will make the 90-minute trip to play the Stormers and perhaps catch a glimpse of the magnificent Table Mountain that towers over the city and provides a spectacular backdrop to everyday life here.

For those of us privileged enough to have a hotel room looking out across the waterfront marina and up to its flat-top, the ability to drink in the sight of the evening sun setting across Table Mountain on an early winter’s evening is a marvel, though for locals there are more pressing concerns.

While visitors are captivated by the views, Capetonian workers spend their dusk hours rushing home to beat the 9pm curfew imposed across South Africa due to the arrival of the country’s third wave of Covid-19 and its more transmissible variants.

Thankfully, as yet, the violence and protests that this week erupted in both Gauteng, the province that includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, and KwaZulu-Natal, the main city of which is Durban, has not reached Cape Town. The anger and resentment over the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma that led to widespread looting in those places have so far been kept under wraps though there have been sporadic outbreaks in the city’s over-populated and under-developed townships that still exist for millions of impoverished black people despite the end of Apartheid.

It is to those townships, including the largest of them Khayelitsha that many hospitality workers head home to before the curfew, though there is no similar exodus from any pubs given they remain closed with alcohol sales banned. It does, however, mean an early finish for restaurant workers, with kitchens taking last orders at 7pm so their staff can leave for home at 8pm.

And that’s if you are allowed out at all. Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend was late into Cape Town having been forced into self-isolation for seven days along with fellow Scot Stuart Hogg, who captains the side against the Stormers, and three other staff members following a positive test in the camp in Johannesburg.

When the squad flew to Cape Town last Sunday, Townsend and the others were left behind in the hotel for what the Scotland head coach described as a frustrating week connected to his players only by Zoom as they went into battle against the Sharks, twice.

“It was great being back with the squad on Wednesday,” Townsend said. “Technology can play a big part in connecting with people — be that being in a meeting via Zoom or presenting to the players their videoclips and having meetings with them over the phone. Actually, the week we had with those two games, and the late changes with people in isolation, there wasn’t so much coaching time I missed, just the connection with the players and being in the room with them.

“I wouldn’t want to repeat it. You really miss the conversations you would have after a meeting or being on a training field, just to get a feel of where people are. You do feel you are not there, even though you are on a phone call or you are watching the game remotely and messaging the other coaches during the game. Nothing beats being there.”

For Henshaw, who makes his first Lions appearance on South African soil against the Stormers this evening, there has at least been the music for the long nights out in Hermanus.

“I brought the button accordion and there’s been a few guitars bought from Gemma Crowley, our operations manager here so we’ve had a few tunes in our kit man Rala’s (former Ireland kit man Patrick O’Reilly) room. So there’s been a bit of craic.

“We’re just throwing the guitar around. There’s also a set of digital decks that Josh Navidi’s been playing a few sets on, very impressive. Tom Curry and Tadhg Furlong have also tried to do a bit of djing but they need a bit of work on it, so there’s a bit of craic going around there.”

The number of guitar players in the squad remains under wraps, though, but Henshaw has his ideas.

“Myself and Bundee (Aki) were playing a bit and who else, Toby Faletau has been playing a little bit and one of our S&C coaches JC (Jon Clarke) was playing. There’s a few guys who are well able to play but they’re keeping their heads down at the moment, so I’m going to find them.”