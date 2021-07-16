'Huge game for selection' as Lions prepare for final pre-Test warm-up

Gregor Townsend urged Test hopefuls to take their last opportunity to impress when the British Irish Lions play the Stormers on Saturday in their final tour game before the series against South Africa.

The Lions attack coach will sit down with head coach Warren Gatland and the rest of the coaching staff on Sunday to begin the process of picking a starting XV and matchday 23 to bring down the Springboks over three Tests starting on Saturday, July 24 at Cape Town Stadium. And he underlined the importance of players involved against the Stormers in the same arena on Saturday making a good impression that will be fresh in the coaches’ memories when they convene for their selection meeting the following day.

”It’s really important. The last game before the Tests,” Townsend said. “We know the Test series will be a different focus, a different level of intensity.

“It’s an opportunity for players to play a game, some didn’t play last week, some haven’t played yet on tour, so it’s a massive game for everyone. It’s a big game for our learning: what we learned from the last two games, particularly the one on Wednesday (against a Test-strength South Africa A).

Read More Rassie Erasmus hits back at Warren Gatland as Lions war of words heats up

“And it’s obviously a huge game for selection. We haven’t discussed Test selection at all and we know that’s going to occupy our minds on Sunday. This is the last chance for players to put their hands up.

“We don’t have to remind them, they know it’s a big opportunity. The players who played Wednesday, I imagine, would have realised it was an even bigger opportunity for them - because we were playing a shadow Springbok team. But what is freshest in coaches’ minds obviously has influence, so how well the players go tomorrow will add to what they’ve already done on tour. Yes, it’s an opportunity for people to grab.” Townsend, who flew down from Johannesburg earlier this week to reunite with the touring party after spending a week in self-isolation following a positive Covid-19 test in the camp, says he is managing expectations over how much British & Irish Lions debutant Marcus Smith can bring for the tourists when the 20-year-old starts against the Stormers.

"I'm excited but I'm also managing my expectations, as I'm sure we all are because this is a tough game, not for him, but for the whole squad. We've only had one training session going into this game.

"The Wednesday-Saturday turnaround is really tough, so things won't go perfectly. I think we saw that with the second Sharks game, when a team doesn't have their best preparation it takes them a while to get into the flow of things.

"For someone like Marcus, it's his first game. He's not had the Jersey camp, the three or four weeks that we've had in South Africa, so we've got to enable him and play what he sees. Already, he's leading like our 10 should lead, by saying 'this is the play we're doing' but also giving feedback on where our forwards should be and what we should be doing at certain times.

"That's great because he's got a feel of things naturally and if he plays as well as he has for his club and country in the last few weeks, he'll go well."

Smith had been called up as injury cover for Scottish fly-half Finn Russell, whose Achilles tendon injury has placed his tour in doubt. Townsend, Russell’s national head coach with Scotland, said it was still touch and go for the Racing 92 playmaker.

"We have to wait and see. We're not what, five or six days into his recovery. He had his injection, he's out of his boot, so he'll start the rehab process gently this week.

"When we get to the end of the week, we're hoping he'll be able to be back involved in full training. So it's unlikely he'll be involved in the first Test but we're still hopeful he'll be available for the last two."