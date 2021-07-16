Rassie Erasmus hits back at Warren Gatland as Lions war of words heats up

Rassie Erasmus has hit back at Warren Gatland who is set to meet with Test referees ahead of the start of the British & Irish Lions series in South Africa.

Gatland is set to meet with the officials seeking clarity and consistency over high tackles after concerns were raised by a yellow card for Faf de Klerk in South Africa A’s 17-13 win over the tourists midweek.

The World Cup-winning scrum-half was sent to the sin bin by South African Test referee Jaco Peyper in Cape Town after a high hit on Lions prop Wyn Jones.

“I can’t understand where the comments were that there was no contact to the head,” Gatland said of the incident. “Someone was watching a different picture to me. I thought it looked reckless to me."

However, responding to an Irish Examiner article on the Lions head coach's comments, Springboks Director of Rugby Erasmus pointed out some offences he claimed the tourists committed against his players.

"While you [are] at it please get clarity on this also," Erasmus wrote on social media, highlighting a tackle from Owen Farrell.

While you at it please get clarity on this also !! 🔴🟡 penalty or play on ? We have to 100% sure and aligned ! Cant agree more pic.twitter.com/OxBReYlMXq — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 16, 2021

The former Munster Director of Rugby added: "If there is time maybe also get absolute clarity and alignment on this one please," highlighting another Farrell tackle. "I know its way after the whistle, but lets just align and get clarity to be sure."

If there is time maybe also get absolute clarity and alignment on this one please, I know its way after the whistle, but lets just align and get clarity to be sure pic.twitter.com/6MKvHY4662 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) July 16, 2021

The Covid-hit tour has seen tension brewing between both backroom teams in recent days since the Lions turned down a request from the South Africa camp to play their 'A' a second time before the series kicks off.

The tourists have already seen their schedule moved as they played the Cell C Sharks twice in four days.

Their next outing, the last before the first Test, is against DHL Stormers on Saturday evening.