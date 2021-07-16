'He needs 20 minutes': Alun Wyn Jones to be given chance to prove fitness against Stormers

'If the medical team hadn’t passed him fully fit, he wouldn’t be here'
Alun Wyn Jones arrives in South Africa after recovering from injury. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Simon Lewis, Cape Town

Alun Wyn Jones will have at least 20 minutes to prove he is ready to face the Springboks in the upcoming Test series and no-one could be happier than one of the men who may miss out because of the veteran Welsh lock’s rapid return to fitness.

Adam Beard was the beneficiary when his Ospreys and national second-row partner and captain dislocated his shoulder just seven minutes into the pre-tour test against Japan at Murrayfield on June 26. The 25-year-old was called up as the replacement for Jones, 36, and took his seat on the plane to South Africa the next day.

He will partner Jonny Hill in the second row against the Stormers on Saturday in the final game before the first Test but Jones will be looming large from the bench, just 21 days from what looked his tour-ending injury.

“At the start obviously it didn’t look great, did it,” Beard said of Jones’s shoulder. “But I think when everyone heard he had a slight chance to get it back, they knew he would be here because Alun is a true professional.

“He would have done everything in his own will to get himself back on the tour. He has got to take credit for all the work he has done. I haven’t seen him yet but it will be good to catch up with him.”

Maro Itoje and Iain Henderson are the front-running locks to start the first Test but if Jones were to come through unscathed he could force Beard or one of the other three locks out of the replacement second-row berth on the bench next week.

Warren Gatland said of four-time Lions tourist Jones: “We feel that if he’s going to put himself in contention, he needs 20 minutes… If he’s in contention for next week, he needs to have a run.

“If someone comes off, he’s ready to go. We wouldn’t have brought himself out unless he was 100% fit. That was part of the thing that he went back to Wales, rehabbed, has been taking a full part in Welsh training. We’ve been looking very closely at a number of videos of Welsh training sessions he has taken a part in. If the medical team hadn’t passed him fully fit, he wouldn’t be here.”

