Robbie Henshaw makes return as Gatland names Lions side for Stormers

Robbie Henshaw will make his return from injury for the British & Irish Lions on Saturday and Warren Gatland has named Alun Wyn James on the bench for the final tour match before the Test series with the Springboks against the Stormers.

The Lions head coach has wasted little time in trying to get his original tour captain Jones, 36, match fit for the first Test against South Africa a week on Saturday by named the Wales skipper among his replacements for a game just 21 days after he dislocated his shoulder in the seventh minute of the pre-tour Test against Japan at Murrayfield.

Nor has Henshaw seen any game time since that game having slowly nursed a hamstring strain back to fitness and the Ireland centre will partner Elliot Daly in midfield in a team to be captained by full-back Stuart Hogg, the Scot having completed a period of isolation in Johannesburg before arriving after the main tour party in Cape Town yesterday.

The Scotland skipper will lead a brand new starting XV from the one that went down 17-13 to South Africa A on Wednesday night with another new arrival England’s rookie fly-half Marcus Smith handed his Lions debut at number 10 a fortnight after receiving his Test debut from Eddie Jones, partnering scrum-half Ali Price.

Josh Adams returns on the wing following the birth of his daughter last night and having withdrawn from the side that played South Africa A to watch her arrival via Zoom.

“It’s an important game as it’s the final chance for the coaching group to see the players perform prior to the start of the Test Series,” Gatland said.

“For the matchday 23 it’s their last opportunity to stake a claim for a Test place, so I expect to see a highly motivated group of players.

“It is particularly pleasing to be able to name Stuart Hogg in the squad. He’s not had much luck on Lions Tours to date, so it’ll be great to see him cross the whitewash again with the captain’s armband.

“I’m also delighted that Marcus will get his first start in a Lions jersey. I’ve been really impressed with his attitude since coming into camp this week; he’s been like a sponge for information.

“Obviously it’s a tight turnaround from Wednesday’s game but we’re in pretty good shape. The South Africa A game was a physical encounter – we always knew it would be – but we’ve come out of it pretty much intact and ready to go again. Liam Williams will begin his return to play protocol following his HIA.

“We learnt a lot from Wednesday’s game and I hope the defeat will serve us well. There are still some areas of the game we need to tighten up on, particularly reducing our turnover rate.

“Time and again on this Tour we’ve had to adapt in the face of the challenges created by COVID-19. I couldn’t be prouder of the staff and the players for the role each of them has played to get us to this point on the Tour.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS (v DHL Stormers): S Hogg – captain (Scotland); J Adams (Wales), E Daly (England), R Henshaw (Ireland), D van der Merwe (Scotland); M Smith (England), A Price (Scotland); R Sutherland (Scotland), L Cowan-Dickie (England), T Furlong (Ireland); A Beard (Wales), J Hill (England); T Beirne (Ireland), H Watson (Scotland), J Conan (Ireland).

Replacements: J George (England), M Vunipola (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland), A W Jones (Wales), S Simmonds (England), G Davies (Wales), C Harris (Scotland), L Rees-Zammit (Wales).