Conor Murray hails 'unbelievable pro' Alun Wyn Jones' recovery as Munster man set to hand captaincy back

Conor Murray has given an unreserved welcome to the news that Alun Wyn Jones is returning to the British & Irish Lions squad in time for the three-Test series against South Africa, despite the likely ramifications for his position as captain of the touring party.

The Welshman’s summer looked to be over when he suffered a partially dislocated shoulder against Japan late last month but the veteran has made a miraculous recovery and is now due to rejoin Warren Gatland’s squad imminently.

Murray was a surprise choice to take over the captaincy from the 36-year old, and he skippered the side for the first time on Wednesday night when the tourists went down 17-13 to a strong South Africa ‘A’ side in Cape Town.

Gatland hinted strongly pre-game that Jones would resume his position as captain for the remainder of the tour when the pair, and Murray, sit down to discuss the issue. The Munster scrum-half smiled knowingly when asked about the lock’s return and the likely consequences for him.

“The aim is to try and win a Test series and to have the best guys available,” Murray told Sky Sports shortly after the first loss of the tour.

“Alun has made an unbelievable recovery. He is an unbelievable pro and people have known that about him for his whole career, so to have him back as a player and as a leader around the group is going to be unbelievable. Unbelievably recovery.”

Also joining up with the Lions is Leinster and Ireland forward Ronan Kelleher who has been called up as “cover”, according to Gatland. The head coach confirmed that all three of his existing hookers were fit but that Kelleher would be a live contender for game time.

The player has already spent time training and impressing with the Lions at their pre-tour camp in Jersey and he then went on to impress for Ireland against Japan and the USA in recent weeks.

The Lions started slowly against a Springbok team that was loaded with front-line players but woefully short on game time. Down 17-3 at half-time they played better after the break and they move on now to a game against the Stormers on Saturday.

The breakdown, aerial game and kicking game will be three areas of considerable focus between now and the first official Test on Saturday week, but both Murray and Gatland were of the view that this considerably tougher outing would stand to them going forward.

“Massively, massively physically,” said Murray. “Again, something that we definitely needed. Over the last few weeks we haven’t massively been tested to the level that we are going to expect in the Test series so to get that this evening is going to stand to us.

“In the first-half we found the breakdown really difficult, we didn’t get much reward from it and they were outing us under a lot of pressure, but we fixed that in the second-half. It’s something we needed to face up to before next week.”