Ireland edged out by France in U20 thriller

IRELAND U20 28 FRANCE U20 34

The French overhauled Ireland to finish in second place behind Grand Slam winners England in the U20 Six Nations Championship in Cardiff as they scored four tries to pip Aled Kendellen’s side.

Ireland never let the French get away from them, but the power of their pack, allied to some superb kicking from half-backs Thibault Debaes and Nolann Le Garrec, were enough to earn them victory.

The Irish character once again shone through as they refused to go quietly into the Cardiff night, skipper Kendellen crossing in the 80th minute to set up one final shot at belated glory. It was too much to hope for a victory charge and the French smothered a line-out on half-way to bring a thrilling game to an end.

The French had their hearts in their mouths as early as the third minute when the referee, Scotland’s Sam Grove-White, stopped play after No 8 Killian Tixeront floored Conor McKee with a dangerous challenge. As the officials contemplated what action to take, the French coaches were contemplating what colour card their player would receive. In the end it was only yellow and they didn’t suffer too badly without them. Scrum half Le Garrec kicked them into a 10th minute lead with a penalty and shortly before Tixeront reappeared the Irish struck with their first try.

It was an almost immediate response to going behind they moved the ball from left to right across the French 22 and then back again to allow full back Jamie Osborne to stretch out to score in a tackle on the line. Nathan Doak added the extras, but the lead was short-lived.

Back came the French with one of the tries of the tournament as they snapped up a loose pass near their 22 and worked right wing Louis Bielle Biarrey free. He sped up the right wing and looked to be on his way for a try, but somehow Doak tracked back and hauled him down.

Doak’s heroics were all in vain, however, as France recycled and outside half Debaes arrived on the scene to take the pass and sidestep his way through the fragmented defence and score at the posts. Le Garrec converted and then did the same to a second try five minutes later.

This time it was a peel around the front of a line-out in the Irish 22 that caused the damage and led to flanker Pierre Bochaton powering over. It was high risk, high paced and high scoring throughout the first half and a Doa penalty cut the gap to seven points.

Alex Kendellen and Paul Mallex then swapped tries, both of which were converted and the French led 24-20 at the break. That was reduced to a single point by another Doak penalty to set up a thrilling final quarter.

It was going to take something special to unlock either defence and Debaes came up with a brilliant piece of skill after Ireland conceded a penalty as they were caught running out of their 22. The Frenc No 10 got his hands on the ball, kicked across field to right wing Bielle Biarrey some 50 metres away.

The wing caught the ball over the head of his opposite number, stepped inside him and crossed for a try that Le Garrec converted from wide out. Moments later the scrum half landed a monster penalty from 50 metres to stretch the French lead to 11 points .

IRELAND: J Osborne; B Moxham, J Postlethwaite, C Forde, S Jennings (C Cosgrave 67); N Doak, C McKee (B Carson 57); T Lasisi (G Saunderson 28), R Loughnane (E De Buitlear 67), S Illo, M Morrissey (D Byrne 49), H Sheridan (F O’Donoghue 76), A Soroka, O McCormack (R Crothers 49), A Kendellen (captain)

Reps unused: L Bishop, R Kelleher, W Reilly, C Mullins.

FRANCE: A Tchaptchet (M Garcia 28), L Bielle Biarrey, E Gailleton, L Barre, N Epee; T Debaes, N Le Garrec (captain, T Idjellidaine 71); T Bordenave (D Bibi Biziwu 47), B Montgaillard (B Boudou 62), P Mallez (H Kiteau 62), T Ployet, A Warion (T Ntamack 76), P Bochaton, M Haddad (M Baudonne 53), K Tixeront (M Le Corvec 41).

Reps unused: R Macurdy, E Retiere, A Parisien.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)