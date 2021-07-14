Plenty of star talent on show in Lions' pre-series appetiser

Whether you believe in this as an unofficial “fourth Test” or not, there is little disputing tonight’s tour match between South Africa A and the British & Irish Lions is both a contest to savour.

The number and quality of world-class players that will be fielded at Cape Town Stadium this evening would grace any Test match and yet it could not be better scheduled as a pre-series appetiser for the main course ahead when the world-champion Springboks clash with the Lions in a three-game rugby banquet starting a week on Saturday.

Whichever side you are on there will be plenty of significance attached to the way this game plays out tonight, not least for the potential psychological boost attached to a victory and the possible mental obstacles that could be thrown in the path of the Test-bound losers.

Lions veteran Neil Jenkins experienced a series win over the Springboks as the goal-kicking Test full-back in that hallowed 1997 team and his first of now four tours as the kicking coach brought the bitter taste of defeat 12 years later. The Welshman has encountered enough of these pre-Test blockbusters in his time to know their true place in Lions tour lore, and he explained yesterday on the eve of the game that it was neither meaningless nor an absolute must-win.

“Every time we take the pitch, of course we want to win, that’s the level we’re at and that’s sport in general,” Jenkins said. “We understand that they’ve got a very good side out tomorrow and they’re a very good side full stop so I think the game will be very tight and very tough and you could argue it could go either way.

“But of course we’re going to do our utmost to win and perform to the level that we need to perform at and give ourselves a good understanding of where we’re at. So it’s not the be-all and end-all tomorrow … it’s all about the Test series a week Saturday and being ready for that. That’s what you generally get remembered for on Lions tours.

“Tomorrow’s important, so is Saturday (against the Stormers). It’s important for the players and for everyone involved and we’ll be doing our utmost to win, there’s no doubting that.” Jenkins added: “Whoever you’re playing against it’s always going to be tough, no matter which country you are touring.

“There was the Maori All Blacks four years ago and there’s been Aussie ‘As’ and different things on other tours, the Emerging Springboks in ’09 and South Africa ‘A’ tomorrow.

“These games are tough, we know that, and they have been on previous tours. Tomorrow won’t be any different, regardless of their team. It’s going to be strong and they’re keen to play against us and likewise we’re keen to play as well. We’re looking forward to it.”

So too is the opposition camp as it looks to get some match sharpness into many of its Springbok players denied a Test match since winning the World Cup in November 2019 and who then missed out on a much-needed hit out when their second warm-up Test against Georgia fell victim to a Covid outbreak in both camps last Friday.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber, himself isolating after testing positive, needs to give his likely Test combatants game time ahead of the three-match series proper. Which is why five of the SA A team backline started the 2019 World Cup final, two more are in the forward pack and 18 of the 23-man matchday squad tonight were either on the bench against England in Yokohama or in the tournament squad having contributed to the run to the decider.

Springboks backline coach Mzwandile Stick said yesterday that the home squad had adjusted its sights since Siya Kolisi, another of the party to have tested positive in recent days, lifted the Webb Ellis trophy 10 months ago. The world champions, he said, were ready to make more history, a claim that was made when he was asked about the possibility that tonight’s game and perhaps the series itself could be decided out on the edges by outside backs.

“If you look in the balance in their side, especially their outside backs, they’ve got very, very quick players out there. You look at a guy like Rees-Zammit, at the moment everyone is talking about him being one of the quickest players in the world and you’ve got Duhan who’s really on form and playing well and who we know is a very very physical guy. But that is what we stand for as well as the Springboks, we want to play against the best. The challenge that is ahead of us is something we enjoy as South Africans.

“So if you look at those wider channels and the amount of tries they have scored there that is something we are going to have to be at our best tomorrow but we have the players who have done the job for us. You look at a guy like Nkosi, at Cheslin Kolbe, a gentleman who at the moment is winning everything that’s in front of him playing for Toulouse, he’s doing very well. But for us as the Springboks, it’s not about what we have done in the past, it’s time for us to write a new chapter in our journey so we’re just looking forward to the opportunity.

“You can’t ask for a better side than the British & Irish Lions and the quality they’ve got, I didn’t even mention (Anthony) Watson at the back, we’re going to be challenged in that area. We’re looking forward to that challenge.”

SOUTH AFRICA A: W le Roux; C Kolbe, L Am, D de Allende, S Nkosi; M Steyn, F de Klerk; S Kitshoff, J Dweba, T Nyakane; E Etzebeth, F Mostert; M van Standen, P-S du Toit, J Wiese.

Replacements: M Marx, C Oosthuizen, V Koch, N Janse van Rensburg, R Elstadt, H Jantjies, J Kriel, D Willemse, K Smith, E Jantjies.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS: A Watson (England); L Rees-Zammit (Wales), C Harris (Scotland), B Aki (Ireland), J Adams (Wales); D Biggar (Wales), C Murray – captain (Ireland); W Jones (Wales), K Owens (Wales), K Sinckler (England); M Itoje (England), I Henderson (Ireland); J Navidi (Wales), T Curry (England), T Faletau (Wales).

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (England), M Vunipola (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland), A Beard (Wales), T Beirne (Ireland), S Simmonds (England), G Davies (Wales), E Daly (England).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa).