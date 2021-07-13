Three reasons why clash with South Africa 'A' is the 'fourth Test' for the Lions

1. It's more than a Test warm-up

Yes, yes we know you can’t have a “fourth” Test before the first one but just like golf’s Players Championship at Sawgrass is the unofficial fifth major and played before the Masters, it is the stature not the timeline of the contest that is relevant to its place in the pecking order.

Wednesday night’s clash between South Africa A and the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium boasts a glittering array of world-class talent worthy of a Test match with the home side through necessity desperate to get some meaningful game time into the legs before the actual first Test at the same ground in 10 days.

Covid-19 across the world denied the Springboks a game for 19 months following their 2019 World Cup final glory in Japan and when it crept inside the South African camp two weeks ago it put paid to their second and final warm-up match against Georgia last Friday. This Lions team is stronger than their proposed opposition with all due respect to the Lelos and that was a genuine Test match.

A general view of Lions training on Tuesday. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

2. A psychological blow on offer

Like any multiple game series between two teams, gaining momentum at the first opportunity can be vital to ultimate success and this meeting, 10 days out from the opening Test offers the winning side the opportunity to get on the front foot heading into the series. What will it do to confidence levels on the eve of the series opener if there’s a victory over your opponents already banked?

And on the flip side, how would it feel to embark on a series knowing your rivals had already got the better of you? Those opposing outcomes pile another layer of importance on the result of this encounter that takes it above a mere tour match.

British & Irish Lions captain Conor Murray. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

3. The players involved elevate it to Test status.

This an equally proper contest that would not look out of place with the name Test written next to it but that it does not carry that mantle does not downgrade the potential intrigue of the affair. It may not be a proper Test match but it will do just nicely as the “fourth Test” for the 2021 Lions.