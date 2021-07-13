France claim first victory away to Australia in 31 years to level thrilling series

France's Melvyn Jaminet with Tom Banks of Australia. 

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 13:59
James Cook

Australia 26 France 28

Melvyn Jaminet's late penalty denied Australia another comeback win as France forced a series decider to their thrilling tour.

It marked a first win away to the Wallabies in 31 years for France after 12 consecutive losses and just a week on from letting a 15-0 lead slip in Brisbane.

Once again, France were quicker out of the blocks in Melbourne, with young Perpignan full-back Jaminet kicking two early penalties.

Aussie star Marika Koroibete was denied two tries by a knock-on and forward pass; the first after a stunning run-in from halfway, although the latter was somewhat compensated by three points from the boot of Noah Lolesio.

A fine French try, set up and scored by Damian Penaud, extended the lead to 13-3, although, after Lolesio and Jaminet traded kicks, scrum-half Jake Gordon's try helped narrow the deficit to 16-13 at the break.

It was level soon after with another Lolesio penalty but Jaminet slotted three kicks in the space of 12 minutes to put France nine up.

Tom Banks' superb break set up Michael Hooper for a 71st-minute try, and with Lolesio adding a 75th-minute penalty to his touchline conversion, Australia had sneaked ahead.

But Jaminet's seventh penalty means this one will need Saturday's decider to separate them.

AUSTRALIA: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Matt To'omua, Marika Koroibete; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou; Matt Philip, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (c), Harry Wilson.

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Darcy Swain, Isi Naisarani, Tate McDermott, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway.

FRANCE: Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud, Arthur Vincent, Jonathan Danty, Gabin Villiere; Louis Carbonel, Baptise Couilloud; Jean-Baptise Gros, Gaetan Barlot, Wilfrid Hounkpatin; Pierre-Henri Azagoh, Cyril Cazeaux; Ibrahim Diallo, Cameron Woki, Anthony Jelonch (c).

Replacements: Anthony Etrillard, Enzo Forletta, Demba Bamba, Killian Geraci, Romain Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Teddy Iribaren, Anthony Bouthier.

