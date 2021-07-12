Seven changes to Ireland U20 team for France finale

Captain Alex Kendellen leads the team once again as the Munster back row switches back to the number eight position
Italy’s Drago Filippo tackles Ireland’s Alex Kendellen at Cardiff Arms Park. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 18:21

Ireland head coach Richie Murphy has made seven changes for Tuesday's final U20 Six Nations clash against France at Cardiff Arms Park (4.45pm).

Captain Alex Kendellen leads the team once again in what will be his fifth start of the Championship as the Munster back row switches back to the number eight position.

Leinster's Jamie Osborne continues at full-back and is joined in the back three by Ben Moxham and Shane Jennings, while Jude Postlethwaite starts in midfield alongside the returning Cathal Forde. There is an all-Ulster half-back pairing as Conor McKee and Nathan Doak line out at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Temi Lasisi, Ronan Loughnane, and Sam Illo form the front row and Mark Morrissey and Harry Sheridan are named in the second row. Kendellen is joined in the back row by Alex Soroka at blindside flanker and Oisin McCormack at seven.

"It has been a long Championship but the group has been able to refocus and reset after last week's win over Italy and we're all really looking forward to the last game of the campaign," said Murphy. 

"It has taken a huge effort from everyone involved but we have grown as a squad over the last five weeks and we're excited to see how we can perform against France."

Ireland (v France):

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster) 

14. Ben Moxham (Ulster) 

13. Jude Postlethwaite (Ulster) 

12. Cathal Forde (Connacht) 

11. Shane Jennings (Connacht) 

10. Nathan Doak (Ulster) 

9. Conor McKee (Ulster) 

1. Temi Lasisi (Leinster) 

2. Ronan Loughnane (Leinster) 

3. Sam Illo (Leinster) 

4. Mark Morrissey (Leinster) 

5. Harry Sheridan (Ulster) 

6. Alex Soroka (Leinster) 

7. Oisin McCormack (Connacht) 

8. Alex Kendellen (Munster, captain) 

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar (Connacht) 

17. George Saunderson (Ulster) 

18. Liam Bishop (Nottingham University) 

19. Jack Kelleher (Munster) 

20. Reuben Crothers (Ulster) 

21. Will Reilly (Leinster) 

22. Ben Carson (Ulster) 

23. Chris Cosgrave (Leinster) 

24. Fearghail O'Donoghue (Munster) 

25. Donnacha Byrne (Connacht) 

26. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears)

