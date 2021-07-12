Conor Murray happy to fill in at fly-half if needed on Lions captaincy bow

The British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa ramped up a notch on Monday as the Springboks named a strong A team to play the tourists in Cape Town on Wednesday night to set up a contest Conor Murray described as like a “fourth Test”.

The Lions arrived in Cape Town on Sunday after a turbulent week in which they racked up 50 points or more in all three of their first tour matches against weakened provinces on South African soil in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Yet head coach Warren Gatland will relish the opportunity, 10 days out from the first Test against the 2019 World Cup winners, to give his squad a more meaningful run against a side packed with players likely to face them in the first Test of the three-match series on July 24.

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber, still in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, named 18 World Cup winners in his South Africa A team for Wednesday's clash, including European-based stars like Munster’s Damian de Allende, Toulouse wing Cheslin Kolbe, and Sale Sharks scrum-half Faf de Klerk, while veteran fly-half Morné Steyn faces the Lions 12 years after his penalty kicks helped seal a series win for the Boks in 2009.

For Murray, who will lead the Lions for the first time since assuming the tour captaincy after Alun Wyn Jones was injured against Japan pre-Tour, it underlines the increased intensity felt in the camp an hour outside Cape Town and awaiting them on the pitch.

"It's going to be pretty much a Test match if you look at their line-up,” Murray said.

"It's going to be a really intense game, it's going to be a trial run for the Tests or almost a fourth Test.

"Since we arrived in Cape Town, players have switched into a little bit more serious mode in terms of our prep', the edge that we have in training.

"Now, having seen the South African A line-up, it will only sharpen our focus even more.

"It's going to be a real battle, it's almost like a fourth Test. A massive challenge and good prep for what's to come."

Murray’s duties may well extend to covering at fly-half if his likely Test half-back partner Dan Biggar needs to come off at any stage on Wednesday night after Gatland revealed that Owen Farrell had joined fellow 10 Finn Russell on the sidelines.

Russell’s slight tear to his Achilles tendon may yet be tour-ending, prompting the head coach to fly in England rookie Marcus Smith as injury cover. The rising Harlequins star arrived in Cape Town on Monday morning having won just his second Test cap for England against Canada on Saturday but Farrell’s issue is a short-term problem.

“Owen Farrell has a slight abdominal strain and he should be fit for Saturday, which is what the medics are saying,” Gatland said. “A couple of sore bodies, but we're pretty good apart from that.”

The head coach has once again named a bench of six forwards and two backs to face South Africa A with Gareth Davies at scrum-half cover and Elliot Daly covering the outside back positions, and Murray said he was prepared to play at 10 if needed.

"Yeah, the game just gone showed you need to be quite adaptable in terms of being able to play multiple positions.

"In the lead-up to the last game, one side of my notebook was filled up with what positions to take up for 10, who to hit off starter play.

"So, yeah, I have that in the back of my mind as well. With a Lions tour anything can happen and if you need to step in there it'll be nice to do and you've got to make sure you're prepared for a few eventualities.

"I reminded Warren I played there a little bit in the autumn and it went OK, but if it needs to happen I've to be ready to step in.

"Lions tours throw all sorts of curveballs, especially this one with the way things are in the world. Ready to go."

Gatland also said Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw, who has been nursing a slight hamstring strain since starting the pre-tour Test against Japan at Murrayfield two weeks ago, was likely to return to action on Saturday against the Stormers in the final tour game before the Test series.

“Yeah, he’s back training. He hasn’t taken a full part in all the sessions but he’s back training. We could have pushed him for the game, but we decided to make sure he had a few extra days so he’ll play on Saturday.”

The three-time Lions head coach also said original 2021 skipper Alun Wyn Jones could return to the tour ahead of the Test series having dislocated his shoulder against Japan on June 26.

“It’s a possibility. He’s back in training so we’re waiting for the medical reports from him to see what happens with that.”