South Africa 'A' side for Lions clash littered with World Cup winners

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named 18 World Cup winners in a strong South Africa ‘A’ team for Wednesday's clash with the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium.

Uncapped Joseph Dweba (hooker) and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (lock) were also among the 25 named – including 10 replacements from which the final eight will be confirmed closer to kick off.

The starting XV features five players who started in the Springboks’ Test against Georgia a little over two weeks ago while Morne Steyn, who kicked the penalty goal to win a series against the Lions 12 years ago, makes his reacquaintance with the famous red jersey.

“We’re pleased to be able to name a quality team with a number of experienced players despite the challenges in the last week, which included the entire squad being confined to their rooms as part of the team’s preventative self-isolation measures,” said Nienaber.

“We may have lost our captain Siya (Kolisi), but there is a good leadership core within this group with the likes of Morné, Willie (le Roux), Eben (Etzebeth), Trevor (Nyakane) and Steven (Kitshoff), among others, whose experience will be invaluable in a match against a quality British & Irish Lions outfit.

Nienaber has handed over the coaching reigns to Erasmus as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

Nienaber said: “Rassie has been hands on in our coaching and team selection meetings, he helped formulate our team structures, and he knows the players and coaching staff well, so it’s not an issue to adapt.” The Springboks arrived in Cape Town on Sunday, while the players and team management who are in self-isolation will complete their mandatory isolation period in Johannesburg before making the trip to Cape Town.

The match kicks off at 7pm.

South Africa ‘A’ (British and Irish Lions): W le Roux, C Kolbe, L Am, D de Allende, S Nkosi, M Steyn, F de Klerk; (8-1): J Wiese, P-S du Toit, M van Staden, F Mostert, E Etzebeth, T Nyakane, J Dweba, S Kitshoff.

Replacements: M Marx, C Oosthuizen, V Koch, N Janse van Rensburg, R Elstadt, H Jantjies, J Kriel, D Willemse, K Smith, E Jantjies