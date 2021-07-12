Murray in as captain as Gatland turns thoughts to first test

Tour captain Conor Murray will lead the British & Irish Lions on Wednesday against South Africa A, a contest at Cape Town Stadium described by Warren Gatland as the tourists’ toughest encounter to date on this trip.

Munster and Ireland scrum-half Murray was a second-half replacement in Saturday’s 71-31 victory over the Cell C Sharks in Pretoria and finished the game in the sin-bin following a late yellow card but he will start for the first time since the pre-tour Test win over Japan at Murrayfield after Gatland on Monday named a team retaining four starters from the Sharks rematch at the weekend.

The quartet are all backs with Anthony Watson switching to full-back from the wing where he scored two tries at altitude on Saturday, opening try-scoring centre Chris Harris, who moves from inside to outside centre and fly-half Dan Biggar, the Welshman reunited in the half-backs with Murray after a positive first start together against the Japanese.

It looks like a potential Test combination at nine and 10 with the series opener against the Springboks a week on Saturday while the continuing absence of Robbie Henshaw as he recovers from a hamstring strain means another chance for Scotland’s Harris to stake his claim in midfield alongside Bundee Aki, who moves from last Saturday’s bench, where he was a late call-up for the injured Finn Russell, to the number 12 jersey.

There is also a potential Test combination in the second row with Maro Itoje, recovered from the stomach bug that ruled him out of Saturday’s game, partnering Iain Henderson, the third Irishman alongside Murray and Aki to start this fourth of eight games on South African soil.

The back row comprises Josh Navidi and Tom Curry on the flanks with Taulupe Faletau at No.8 while the head coach has once again named a bench of six forwards and two backs with Adam Beard, Tadhg Beirne and Sam Simmonds offering back-five forward cover.

Gatland said: “We’re pleased to have arrived in Cape Town as we near the halfway stage of the Series.

“Wednesday’s game against South Africa ‘A’ will be our toughest encounter since we arrived here and we’re looking forward to it. We expect them to be physical in the contact area and look to test us at scrum time.

“I think we’ve benefitted from playing at altitude in the first three games. While the boys have felt it in their lungs, they’ll be all the better for it now we’re at sea level.

“As we move towards the business end of the Tour, it’s pleasing to see so many players putting in some stand-out performances. As coaches we want the players to make Test selection as hard as possible and that’s what we’re seeing.”

Gatland has just one more game after Wednesday to crystallise his Test-selection thoughts ahead of the first Test in Cape Town, with the Lions meeting the Stormers in the city this Saturday.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS (v South Africa A): A Watson (England); L Rees-Zammit (Wales), C Harris (Scotland), B Aki (Ireland), J Adams (Wales); D Biggar (Wales), C Murray – captain (Ireland); W Jones (Wales), K Owens (Wales), K Sinckler (England); M Itoje (England), I Henderson (Ireland); J Navidi (Wales), T Curry (England), T Faletau (Wales).

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (England), M Vunipola (England), Z Fagerson (Scotland), A Beard (Wales), T Beirne (Ireland), S Simmonds (England), G Davies (Wales), E Daly (England).