Tom O’Toole relished first taste of frontline action

Props, physical and destructive specimens though they are, tend to be handled with care when they pitch up at Test level.

Very few are exposed to the demolition derby that is international rugby in the manner of Cian Healy back in 2009 when he played full 80 minutes on debut against the Wallabies.

Even freak talents like Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter were acclimatised with cameos off the bench, the former via 23 minutes against Wales in a World Cup warm-up, the latter with just under half-an-hour against the USA.

Dave Kilcoyne's first exposure lasted just three minutes against the Springboks.

Tom O’Toole had 73 minutes under his belt when time was eventually called on his senior bow against the Americans on Saturday night. The Ulster tighthead was still throwing his weight – and passes – about up to the very last.

Adrenaline is a fine thing.

“With your first cap you're always going to have that extra bit of adrenaline and you want to make a good impression,” he said. “When you have Paul O'Connell as your forwards coach you don't need much motivation to put in the hard work whenever you're on the pitch. No matter what minute it is you're giving it your all.

“For me, I was making sure I was always trying to be next-phase focused. I didn't want to look at the clock and think about how long I had left, I wanted to enjoy the moment. You know, it's been a couple of years to get here so I wanted to make sure I enjoyed every second. It was an unreal experience.”

It's over 18 months since he was first called up to the squad and Andy Farrell name-checked him more than once after the 71-10 win two evenings ago as an example of someone who had earned their shot on the big stage.

O’Toole made a pact with himself that he would enjoy the experience as soon as he learned of his selection. He followed through on that with an impressive effort in the setpiece and a prominent roaming brief in open play.

It’s been some journey. Born and then reared in Ratoath for the first six years of his life, he moved to Australia with his family until returning solo as a teenager to these shores and a place at Campbell College as a teenager with a view to making the Ulster academy.

That was seven years ago. One of eight players to make their debut at the weekend, he will have a harder job than most of them in earning more game time when Furlong returns from Lions duties and the unfortunate Porter from injury, but it’s a challenge he is eager to accept.

“It's a highly addictive environment to be in. It's competitive and you get a sense of happiness from days like (this). So you're chasing those moments again and knowing that you've only got to here and (that) there's a lot more hard work to come.”