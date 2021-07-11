Ronan O’Gara and La Rochelle to start new season with Champions Cup final rematch

Ronan O’Gara’s first season in full charge at La Rochelle will kick off with a bang after the opening round of next season's Top 14 paired them with their Heineken Champions Cup and Bouclier conquerors Toulouse.

O’Gara, who steps up to take over from Jono Gibbes, will get an immediate chance for some revenge having gone down recently in their maiden Champions Cup final appearance to Toulouse by 22-17 and then by 18-8 in the French final.

La Rochelle will host the double champions at Stade Marcel Deflandre when the Top 14 kicks off on the first weekend of September, as O’Gara tries to build on the massive strides of the past few seasons.

O’Gara, with Donnacha Ryan set to join his coaching team, will encounter plenty of Munster connections in the opening month with a trip to Paris to take on a Racing 92 side which Ryan and Simon Zebo have departed but where former Reds’ scrum-half Mike Prendergast remains a key figure as attack coach.

O’Gara could then have a first encounter with former Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan when La Rochelle travel to play Clermont Auvergne in the third round of games. Hanrahan could make his competitive debut for Clermont away to Lyon on the opening weekend.

Another former Munster player, loosehead James Cronin, will target his debut for their opening match at home to Bordeaux Begles and, along with other ex-Reds Dave O’Callaghan, James Hart and Francis Saili, are set to head to La Rochelle for the fourth round of games at the end of September.

The French will be playing their fourth round of games when the newly formed United Rugby Championship featuring the four main South African franchises kicks off on the final weekend of September.

Twelve rounds of the Top 14 will be played by the time the Heineken Champions Cup starts on the second weekend in December, by which stage seven rounds of the new URC will have taken place.