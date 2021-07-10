'Disappointed' Wayne Pivac targets areas for improvement after Wales are held in Argentina draw

Wayne Pivac has targeted areas for improvement after Wales were held to a draw by 14-man Argentina at the Principality Stadium.

Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallia was sent off for a dangerous high challenge on Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy after 29 minutes.

But Argentina led until 10 minutes from time before they were undone by substitute scrum-half Tomos Williams’ try that his fellow replacement Jarrod Evans converted, although Evans missed a long-range penalty to win it during the closing seconds, with the game finishing 20-20.

“We are disappointed with the opportunities we gave the Argentinians,” Wales head coach Pivac said.

“It was disappointing to give them some ins with lapses in discipline at times, which gave them the territory. Coming through their forwards, we knew they would come that direct route.

“The errors just kept creeping into our game throughout that second half. We would have a good passage of play and then let them off the hook again. That was frustrating.

“But to come back from 20-6 (behind) and have a chance to win it at the end, at the end of the day we will take that and it sets us up for next weekend, when we will be trying to clinch a series.” Wales tackle the Pumas again in seven days’ time, with both teams reflecting on a first draw in 19 meetings between the countries.

“It is being disciplined, learning from the errors – and some of them were pretty basic, which was disappointing,” Pivac added.

Players shake hands after the match

On Evans’ late match-winning chance, Pivac said: “Goalkickers know their range and if they are second-guessing whether they have the range, then they should go to the corner, build pressure and look to get a closer penalty or score.

“But, at that stage, he felt he could kick it from that distance. He had the opportunity to win the game and it was probably half a metre shy of doing that.” Evans added the extras to lock Will Rowlands’ touchdown, while Callum Sheedy kicked two penalties, with flanker Pablo Matera and centre Jeronimo De La Fuente scoring tries for Argentina as Nicolas Sanchez booted two penalties and two conversions.

Given that Wales were minus 10 players on British and Irish Lions duty in South Africa, it was a battling display against a team that beat New Zealand and drew twice with Australia last year.

But there will also be a sense of frustration that they could not capitalise on Argentina’s indiscipline, while they struggled at times in the scrums.

And they will also need checks on the likes of number eight Aaron Wainwright and centre Willis Halaholo, who both went off injured.

Pivac said: “Scrums can be a messy business at times – there can be many factors as to why a scrum can go down.

“We will work on that, and Jonathan Humphreys (Wales assistant coach) will pull them apart and make sure we work on that area.

“Again, we let them off the hook a few times and could have got better field positions, so we definitely need to improve.

“The breakdown area, we were too loose and at times we were too slow in getting to our ball-carriers.

“The breakdown is an area of the game where we knew Argentina were strong at, so we paid the price there a few times. It clearly hampered us throughout the game.” And on the red card, Pivac added: “We have no control over anything like that. We just let the referees crack on.

“It is pretty clear these days if you don’t get your body and height down then you could end up in trouble.

“It was too high and there was a collision. You don’t really want to see red cards, but the rules are there to help the safety of the players.”