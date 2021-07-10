Maro Itoje ruled out of Lions clash as injury cover brought in for Finn Russell

Northampton Saints lock Courtney Lawes will replace Maro Itoje in the starting XV for this evening’s British & Irish Lions tour match against Cell C Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

Itoje has been suffering from a mild gastric bug, according to a statement from the Lions.

Elsewhere, Adam Beard of the Ospreys is called into the replacements as is Bundee Aki who replaces Finn Russell who is managing an Achilles issue.

Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan all start while fellow Ireland international Conor Murray joins Aki on the bench.

With Munster man Murray not starting, the side is captained by England hooker Jamie George.

The Lions are playing the Sharks for the second time in four days after original opponents the Bulls pulled out because of an outbreak of coronavirus in their camp.

Warren Gatland’s men won the first meeting on Wednesday night 54-7 to continue their winning progress through the tour.

Meanwhile, Lions head coach Warren Gatland has called-up Marcus Smith of Harlequins as injury cover for Russell.

Smith, who featured for England against Canada at Twickenham today, will fly to Cape Town on Sunday to join up with the Lions touring party.

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS (vs Cell C Sharks): Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Chris Harris, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Rory Sutherland, Jamie George (captain), Tadhg Furlong; Courtney Lawes, Jonny Hill; Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Conor Murray, Bundee Aki.