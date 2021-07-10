No time for tropes as Chris Wyles backs US rugby

Chris Wyles was one of only a sprinkling of professional rugby players representing the red, white, and blue of the USA Eagles for the best part of a decade up to his Test swansong at the 2015 World Cup.

The former Saracens wing loved every minute of it, and finished up captaining his country in England, but the Eagles have moved on since then and Wyles, now back as a coach consultant in Gary Gold’s coaching set-up, believes American rugby is finally in a place to put its best foot forward and realise of some of that great potential.

They are not there yet, but the professional Major League Rugby is now up and running in the United States, allowing many more Americans the opportunity to go full-time. Its most meaningful impact may still lie ahead, but there were many positives to take from a 43-29 defeat to an inexperienced England side at Twickenham last Sunday, not least that Gold’s side ran in four second-half tries and finished strongly.

It neatly turns on its head the familiar — and to Wyles, annoying — trope of plucky tier-two underdogs running out of steam as the big guns cruise over the finish line.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this week ahead of the Eagles’ visit to Aviva Stadium to play Ireland in the Vodafone Summer Series Test, the four-time English Premiership winner and two-time European champion said: “One of the big things we’re discussing internally is that there are a lot of clichés around America being a sleeping giant or even the concept of what’s the difference between a tier-two team [and a tier-one].

“We’re just trying to shift the narrative internally and say: ‘Look, we need to be competitive, it’s not about tier one or tier two, it’s about we’re all professional rugby players here, we need to have that competitive edge and attitude that going into games, we can win.’

“So on the one hand yes, there are some learnings to take from that, but equally we need to keep on driving our standards and get ourselves to a point where we’re competitive.”

“It is a bit more nuanced [than the plucky underdog cliché]. The fact we’ve got the MLR now, some of the boys have come from the Sevens programme which Mike Friday is running very professionally and very competitively, so there are some good structures in place in USA Rugby where we can now start to reap the benefits of that.

“So if you link the attitude and some of the things that are going on domestically in the US, it can hopefully put us on the right trajectory rather than, as I heard throughout my career, the whole concept of a sleeping giant — in fact, I’m annoyed with myself for even bringing it up in this interview.”

This summer tour to England and Ireland has been a first interaction with the Eagles for Wyles, 37, since he retired from Test rugby in 2015. He played three more seasons for Sarries before hanging up his boots and going into “the beer business”, as he puts it, with former team-mate Alistair Hargreaves, the pair founding Wolfpack Lager.

But when Gold asked him to join the tour and help with the backs and attack, Wyles jumped at the chance, even if he had to leave his London home and enter the team bubble an hour down the road.

“It’s been amazing to be back in the environment and be around all the boys. You throw the MLR into the mix and the professional foundations and skillsets they bring and you match that with the great attitude that American athletes have, and it’s just great to be back in such an environment. There’s always challenges, but I’ve relished every moment.

“It feels like a long time away, but in the same breath, it feels like I never left, albeit in a very different capacity.”

A home and away 2023 World Cup qualifying series with Canada this autumn is in their sights but not before a visit to Dublin this evening. Wyles said: “We’re looking to gather momentum. We’re looking to build on the positives from the England game.

“This is a huge game for us. It’s a huge experience for the boys to go to Dublin and play Ireland and then beyond that there’s also some bigger picture stuff, qualifying for the World Cup.

“We’ve always talked about wanting to have games against big teams and having played against England in Twickenham, we get to play against Ireland at Aviva Stadium. So these are the kind of games we need to relish and look to build on, not just turn up and enjoy the experience.

“So we’re certainly looking to build and with a view to qualifying for the World Cup, but hopefully we can have a good crack at Ireland.”